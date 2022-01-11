N26 ready to enter the Crypto world

The 2022 it could be year zero for the cryptocurrency world – at least on the retail banking. It is a few hours ago the announcement of N26, a German banking group that boasts hundreds of thousands of users also in Italy, which it will start offering crypto services via their account cards.

A choice that the CEO of the group emphasizes how late, with all the will for the group to start getting serious in a sector that, at least among small private individuals, is still in an embryonic phase in Italy as in Europe.

N26 will also offer crypto services

N26 will open to cryptocurrencies – CEO admits delay

“We have completely missed the first crypto train.” This is the admission of guilt of the CEO of the group N26, which is based in Germany but it is also extremely popular in Italy, where he can count on over half a million active accounts. The CEO conceded at the same time that the focus on international markets and extra UE as in the case of UK And USE it was a mistake.

Max Tayenthal – who is also co-founder of the group – candidly admitted that more could have been done in this sense and that now the bank is ready to land in the world of Bitcoin and others major cryptocurrencies. This – we add – following what has been done by what is the main competitor of the group, that is Revolut, which is now active in the world of Cryptocurrencies for some time.

What will n26 offer to its customers?

It is not yet clear in detail, but everything suggests that there will be an opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies directly, with a wallet that should be integrated directly into the Bank account of those who use the group’s services. Always with great probability not only the Bitcoin, but also Ethereum, Litecoin and the cryptocurrencies most supported today also by US banks.

The service will be launched in the course of 2022, with a pilot that could start engaging users in the testing phase as early as a few weeks. N26, which has a rather young audience and overall offers agile and low-cost services, could mark a very important change of gear for the crypto sector and its penetration among the youngest.

According to the most up-to-date data, the group would manage in Italy over 600,000 accounts and the recent move of the group will therefore allow many of our compatriots to have access to the world of cryptocurrencies directly from their smartphone and without having any intermediaries whatsoever. All this in the days during which Unicredit has declared war on the crypto world, declaring to believe crypto and related exchange unsafe intermediaries that can lead to account blocking.