NA+ says that the UPNA Medicine building can increase costs fivefold

Navarra Suma states that the cost of building the new UPNA Health Sciences building can reach multiply the investment by five initially planned, going from 6.6 million euros to 33.

The coalition also criticizes the delay of more than 18 months in the start of its construction, “being the students of said Degree the main harmed by not yet having these new facilities, when in September the 4th year of the Degree in Medicine will begin” .

After approving the Navarre Government a budget increase for this building, the NA+ spokesperson in the parliamentary committee on University, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Ángel Ansa, points out that the feasibility study carried out by the UPNA for the implantation of Medicine calculated in a scenario of 60 new students that the investment for the construction of the building would be 6.68 million, and 3 in equipment.

However, underlined in a statement, in April 2021 the agreement with the UPNA was signed with a planned investment of 34.9 million euros, of which 30 were destined for the construction of the building, “without giving the appropriate explanations about of the budget increase”, and now the Government has approved an increase of 3 million more to tender the works again, after the contest called in January 2022 has been deserted.

Recalls in this regard that Parliament in the debate on the Reactivate Navarra Planin August 2020, approved a resolution that urged the Executive to “begin construction work on the new Medicine building during the first quarter of 2021” and for all of this it concludes that the management that the Government is carrying out on this issue “is dire”.