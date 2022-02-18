NAACP Image Awards: Mary J. Blige For Acting; Issa Rae, Morgan Freeman, Zendaya Among Presenters

The NAACP Image Awards have revealed more details about who will take the stage for their 2022 ceremony.

Mary J. Blige will perform during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. Presenters for the televised event include Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Michael Strahan, Morgan Freeman, Paula Patton, Questlove, Simu Liu, Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, and NAACP President NAACP board, Leon W. Russell.

It was previously announced that Samuel L. Jackson will receive the NAACP President’s Award and Project 1619 creator Nikole Hannah-Jones with the Social Justice Impact Award.

Anthony Anderson is scheduled to host the NAACP Image Awards telecast on Saturday, February 26 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET.

Winners in the NAACP’s non-televised award categories will be announced in broadcast presentations at 8 pm ET/PT on February 21-25. Those ceremonies will be hosted by actor and comedian Affion Crockett and hosts for those shows include Aida Rodriquez, Asiahn Bryant, Clint Coley, Cory Hardrict, Courtney Nichole, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Derrick Johnson, Karen Boykin-Towns, Khleo Thomas, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Leon W. Russell, Lori Harvey, Luke Lawal, Jr., Marcel Spears, Matt Cedeno, Melissa L. Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Wisdom Cole.

Members of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, the Texas House Democratic Caucus, and the Texas Legislative Black Caucus will receive the Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award, presented by the NAACP for the first time since 1993, recognizing those who, individually and collectively, they exemplify the spirit of the NAACP’s civil rights leader and, according to the group, “embrace the organization’s work fighting for justice, protecting voting rights, and encouraging full participation in the political process.

All three groups were cited for their work on behalf of their constituents throughout Texas, including work to protect the right to vote.

The Activist of the Year award will be presented to Scot X. Esdaile, president of the Connecticut State Conference of NAACP Branches and a member of the NAACP board, and the Youth Activist of the Year award will be presented to Channing Hill, president of the NAACP chapter of Howard University.