Nabil Djellit knocks out Antoine Griezmann and defends Cristiano Ronaldo

The season of the two Madrid clubs is totally opposite. Real is already crowned champion of Spain and winner of the national Supercup while Atletico is struggling to get a qualifying place for the next Champions League and has had a more than difficult European course. This Sunday evening, the derby was won against Colchoneros 1-0 with a slightly overhauled Real Madrid side at kick-off following Champions League efforts against Manchester City. Diego Simeone’s men scored the only goal of the game in the 40th minute through Carrasco from the penalty spot.

Now 4th in La Liga, Atleti takes a 6-point lead over Betis Sevilla and is getting closer to C1 after this 35th day.

Nabil Djellit sinks Griezmann

Atletico held firm, thanks above all to goalkeeper Jan Oblak, author of six decisive interventions. With Karim Benzema, La Liga’s top scorer on the bench, Real Madrid have seen their forces diminished but the important thing for the Merengues is elsewhere. Minds are already turned to May 28 and the Champions League final.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will face Liverpool there. A derby is of course important but no one is fooled, it has a strange flavor given the current context. But for the Colchoneros, the three points are welcome in order to qualify for the next C1. And if they succeed, it won’t be too much thanks to world champion Antoine Griezmann who is going through the season like a ghost.

Journalist Nabil Djellit wanted to remember it in his own way and it caused a lot of noise on the web. For good reason, he wrote on his Twitter account: ”Another non-match from Griezmann. 14 games without scoring, nobody talks about it, like for Messi. Instead, many prefer to criticize Ronaldo who has “just” planted 24 goals this season…

The numbers don’t lie. Harsh words but ring true when you see Griezmann’s season. The fact that he is in a club like Atletico Madrid, a more discreet club than PSG or Manchester United, probably gives him a bit of an advantage…

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users have commented en masse on the words of Nabil Djellit. We could thus read on Twitter in particular:

  • ”If I can afford Ronaldo arrived in a second team in the Premier League and today 7th. It should not be forgotten that the Soccer is a collective sport and we can allow a team to shine without necessarily making stats…”
  • ”Griezmann has been on the downward slope since 2018. We found a lot of excuses for him (Messi, Barça etc…). I’m even starting to ask myself questions about his EDF selections…”
  • ”How Griezmann is established in the France team in front of Fekir, Lemar?”

