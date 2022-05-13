Entertainment

Nabilla, Céline Dion, Cristiano Ronaldo… the people slide of the week

Like every Friday, we hear from our favorite people. If you missed the front page of the last few days, now is the time to get up to speed!

Imagine that this week was… Mother’s Day! Don’t panic, you haven’t forgotten to give flowers to your mom, it’s Mother’s Day in Anglo-Saxon countries, celebrated on Sunday May 8th. In France, you still have a little time since it falls on May 29 this year. Photos of happy moms have flourished on the social networks of American and British stars. Kim Kardashian paid tribute to all the mothers in his family and Celine Dion posted a rare photo of herself, surrounded by her three boys.

This week, we also learned the first name of the daughter of Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus. It was time ! The little girl, named Nova Tennessee, is already three years old. We also discover that despite her young age, the young lady already has a certain taste for luxury… You will also be able to fall in love with the photos of two young dads: Cristiano Ronaldo and Slimane. Funny coincidence, the two men named their daughter the same way: Esmeralda. If that, they are not gaga dads!

But also in this slideshow people: Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Williams, Ashley Graham, Nabilla, Vitaa, Kate Middleton… To discover without further delay!

