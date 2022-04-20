April 20, 2022

Kid Cudi will no longer work with Kanye West

Kid Cudi and Kanye West, it’s over! The rappers, who have worked together many times, including on the album Kids See Ghostsrecorded their last collaboration with a song present on Pusha T’s next album, It’s Almost Dry.

“Hey, some of you heard about the song I did with Pusha. I made this song a year ago when I was still on good terms with Kanye. This is no longer the case. He is not my friend, and I only authorized this song for Pusha, who is my friend. This is the last song you’ll hear from me with Kanye,” he said. tweeted.

Vibe.

Nabilla is tired of being pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her birthday at Disneyland

For her 43rd birthday, Kourtney Kardashian chose the most magical place in the world: Disneyland! The reality TV star has in any case offered a dream moment with her husband, Travis Barker.

“They were very demonstrative, holding hands and kissing while waiting for (the ride) Midway Mania. They celebrated at Napa Rose, the most elegant restaurant,” an eyewitness told E!.

But the couple was not alone: ​​the star had indeed taken her children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, born of her relationship with Scott Disick.