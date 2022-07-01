Nabilla, Vitaa and Kylie Jenner moms: How to get back in shape after pregnancy?

Barely after giving birth, celebrities are scrutinized and often feel the pressure of having to regain their former figure. Except that many of them have decided to free the floor to lift the veil on a taboo: the difficulty of postpartum.

Between injunctions and unsolicited advice, many women, barely recovered from their pregnancy, feel the pressure of having to regain their weight before. But how do our favorite stars handle the pressure and get into shape at their own pace?

Here are 3 tips to regain emotional balance and form, with or without “excess” pounds!

A good diet:

After childbirth, the body needs to recover. We therefore rely on foods full of vitamins and minerals, seasonal and if possible, which have undergone the least possible treatment. The stars, often accompanied by professionals (nutrition coach, chef at home) know it only very well, the form comes first through the plate. Giving the body the right fuel is essential, especially since your body has lost many nutrients essential to its proper functioning.

A good organization:

If you are pregnant and you still have a little time before your due date, we recommend that you cook meals in advance, fill your freezer and make a schedule of daily tasks. Often called the 4th trimester, postpartum can often seem insurmountable, do not hesitate to ask for help, plan the weeks that will follow your delivery and rely on your loved ones to take care of you after pregnancy.

Effective products:

New brands dedicated to the well-being of women now accompany maternity. Like the stars, bet on the right allies. Vitamins, care, special boxes for the postpartum, choose quality products, compatible with breastfeeding, which will help you find balance more easily.

Editor’s favorite products:

New generation pregnancy vitamins, healthy and adored by many influencers of the French brand Boome. The postpartum box designed by the Mamacitas brand, which makes the maternity stay much more glamorous and pleasant.