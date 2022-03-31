Producer Reynaldo López confirmed the spin off of the characters of Consuelo Duval and Lorena de la Garza By: Elizabeth Gonzalez SEA. 29. 2022

Televisa ‘Nacasia’ and ‘Nacaranda’ return to television, with ‘El Vítor’?.jpeg

At the end of the year 2000, the comedy series ‘The rush hour’, in which we met endearing characters like ‘Nacasia’ (Lorena de la Garza) and ‘Nacaranda’ (Consuelo Duval), who, now, 15 years later will return to television with the spin-off of the program that will be centered on them.

The person in charge of confirming the news was the producer Reynaldo Lopez, who in an interview with El Universal revealed that he is fine-tuning details of the production to start recording next May.

“That’s what we’re working on right now, we’re looking at scripts, We start recording for the month of May and we hope to be on the air around October. if everything goes well because you know that you never know in this industry”, he commented.

About him project that will see the light in VIX, dedicated to content in Spanish, the producer confirmed that both Consuelo Duval and Lorena de la Garza will once again personify ‘Nacaranda’ and ‘Nacasia’and although he mentioned that it will be the same cast, did not make it clear if ‘El Vítor’ (Adrián Uribe) will also be part of this spin-off.

“Consuelo is super happy and I am very happy to work with her and with Lorena, We are very happy, it is a great opportunity, they are the same writers and it is the same cast, the same production with which we are working and I have to lead, we are working very comfortably, “he said.

What can we see in VIX?