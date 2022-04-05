Nacho Ambriz, about to hit one of his players

The triumph of Red Devils of Toluca in view of The Puebla Strip He was not even close to calming the waters in the scarlet team, because in the last practice in Hell, the technical director of the choriceros, Ignatius Ambrizwas close to coming to blows with one of his players, the Colombian Oscar Vanegas.

According to information revealed by the newspaper columnist Récord, Francotirador, the clash between the South American defender and Nacho Ambriz occurred in practice after the game against the Camoteros, all due to a lack of respect from the coffee defender.

The source points out that Ambriz has imposed a heavy hand on the scarlet team since his arrival and for the game against Puebla he took the liberty of sending three of his ‘uncomfortable’ foreigners to the stands: Samudio, Rigonatto and Vanegas, who were visibly annoying in the stands.

Ambriz had not taken them into account during the previous week, letting them train with the first team, but without participating in the intersquads that he put together.

After the match against Puebla, Ambriz again took into account the three “punished” and in a play in the intersquad, Vanegas disrespected one of Ambriz’s assistants who served as referee of the match, starting a heated discussion that Nacho interrupted in defense of his assistant.

Ambriz tried to calm the situation, reminding him that respect is earned on the field and not with claims, words that did not make Vanegas reason and he began to argue with Nacho, reaching the point that they were very close to blows, but they were separated by members of the first team and coaching staff.

The source emphasizes that the Colombian already had a “grudge” against Ambriz, because in the game before the one in Puebla he was “exhibited” when he left the exchange.

