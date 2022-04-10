Nacho Ambriz denies a bad relationship with high-ranking players in Toluca

After the draw against the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, in the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, Igancio Ambriz, coach of the Diablos Rojos de Toluca, spoke at a press conference and flatly denied that there is any kind of bad relationship with the footballers of his team.

This after he made the decision to give more playing time to some youngsters on his team, and seat high-ranking soccer players like Alexis Canelo or Óscar Vanegas, with whom he allegedly had a strong lawsuit.

“I have never fought with a player, I have a way of being that is to be direct or frank and that bothers me, they hire me to make solutions and decisions, I can make mistakes, things did not go well, and I had to make decisions to make changes , take young people who were fresher and with the illusion of participating and do their bit,” he said.

In addition, Ambriz admitted that Toluca has begun to depend on the individual flashes of Uruguayan Leo Fernández, which is a wake-up call for the team’s collective work to improve.