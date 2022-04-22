Nacho Ambriz reveals ‘anger’ in the Red Devils dressing room

America vs Toluca – Closing Tournament 2022 Liga BBVA MX | JAM MEDIA 2022, JAM MEDIA

The Red Devils of Toluca ‘hit bottom’ in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX losing at home 0-1 against the bottom of the table, the FC Juarez Bravesso the scarlet technician, Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Ambriz, revealed that the scarlet locker room ended with anger and like a real graveyard after the game.

Toluca complicated his ticket to Repechage by losing to the only team eliminated from the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, a club that hasn’t won for two months and is doomed to relegation this season, so Ambriz accepted that the disaster leaves a complicated atmosphere in the locker room.

“It’s not easy to think about it, we know the commitment we have, just like other games at the last minute we had tied and we left half happy, today the reality is not yes, you would have seen the dressing room, it was a cemetery for what we were playing for, for the commitment, the one who has made a mistake is me, I accept it, I am sorry because we have not done things well”, commented Nacho.

Regarding his continuity, Ambriz showed his concern and accepted that he is not achieving the results for which he was hired by the chorizo ​​board, so he has no arguments to debate the accusations he has been the subject of in recent games.

“They hired me for this team to play well, to make decisions, with what face can I debate what you are telling me (the state of mind). We are all unplugged and I think we have hit rock bottom, I have no arguments, I am responsible and I have it to assume as such,” he said.

To finish, Nacho offered an apology to the team’s owners and its fans, as he is aware that he has been left behind in terms of the expected results since his arrival.

“There are no words, sorry with the fans, with the owners, they hired me to give good results and the truth has not been given,” he sentenced.

Toluca is in 12th position in the standings with 18 points, hoping that San Luis does not score points in today’s game in order to stay in the playoff zone.

The Devils will close against Atlas in the Nemesio Díez and against León in Guanajuato.

What do you need to tie the Repechage?

Toluca will need to win their 2 matches and tie up the playoffs. In case of winning and drawing the other game, the Devils would expect results, but with great chances of qualifying.

If they only add 3 or less points, they would depend on more combinations and their pass would be complicated.

