Nacho Ambriz will continue as Toluca coach for the 2022 Apertura

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 03.05.2022





Although Toluca did not get into Repechage Y paid a fine for being second to last place of the table of ratios, the board decided to give continuity to Ignacio Ambriz on the bench, because they believe that He is the ideal one to take the pothole out of the team in the next tournament.

“Be thankful that you can have this rematch and I assimilate how soccer is: tomorrow I start from scratch and that gives me to see the player base and those who can come to strengthen. We are going to commit everyone and today we can say many things, but we have failed there is nothing left to transmit things in the preseason and we must all understand that we represent a team that is respected and we must make everyone do it and leave the best of themselves on the pitch”, said the strategist at a press conference.

Willing to open the mask

Despite paying a fine of 33 million pesos, the director of the Toluca stated that will spare no expense to set up a campus to compete in the next tournament for the championship of the MX League.

“Surprisingly it will not affect (the fine), follow the support and what has to come for Nacho to form a team and compete we will bring. Obviously the most important thing is to close a group and the choice will have to come from Nacho so that Let’s form a competitive team and if the portfolio has to be opened, it will be opened”.

in the following days Ignatius Ambriz must deliver a list of possible reinforcements for the next tournamentas well as one with all the players who do not enter into plans, but this will be after May 17 when they face each other in friendly game against Bayer Leverkusen in it Nemesis Ten.