Nacho Beristáin saw ‘strange things’ in Canelo’s defeat against Bivol

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 05.13.2022 09:29:22





Nacho Beristain He has not mincing words. The legendary Mexican boxing trainer gave his point of view on the defeat suffered by Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez last weekend before Dmitry Bivolwhere from his point of view “the fight was very strange”.

Don Nacho gave an interview to the Izquierdazo portal where he put his finger on the problem, since considered that he noticed strange things during the fightespecially in the performance of the Canelo Alvarezsince you saw him doing things he usually doesn’t do in the ring.

“The only weird thing I saw was the Canelo fight. Canelo’s fight was very strange“, began by saying the coach, who delved into the “strange” actions of the boxer from Guadalajara.

“He was throwing curveballs that he usually doesn’t throw. He has more quality than he saw. He was throwing many flared blows to the arms, to the rival’s gloves. That is why I say that it was a very rare fight, ”she limited.

Y Beristain goes further, because he considered that something happened outside the ring so that the victory was given to Dmitry Bivol: “I get the impression that someone screwed that up”, fired the coach, who stated that he was not surprised by the Russian’s performance or by the Mexican’s defeat.

This was the Canelo vs. Bivol fight

boxing is a business

As if it were missing to spice up his statements, Don Nacho Beristain stated that at the level that the Canelo Alvarez boxing is already fighting, it ends up becoming a business.

“Boxing at that level is a business. A lot of people in the business don’t really realize what’s going on in a real fight.”, he indicated Don Nachowho said that he does not care if the Cinnamon face again bivol or if you go for Gennady Golovkin in September.