Nacho Casano from The House of Celebrities 2: who is he and Instagram photos | Biography | Age | Telemundo Shows | United States Celebs | Ignacio Casano nnda nnlt | FAME

The second season of “The house of the famous” is getting closer, so the names of its next tenants are gradually being revealed. Although, the first confirmed was the controversial Niurka Marcos, several characters are being added to it that promise equal or greater spectacle than the first edition. One of them is Ignacio Casano, who said that belonging to the successful reality show it’s a challenge.

“I am confirmed and I have come to leave everything in ‘The House of Famous 2′. Will the house be revolutionized with my arrival?he wrote on his Instagram account, where he received the support of his nearly 300 thousand followers.

During an interview with “Hoy Día”, he pointed out that he will enter with the best of attitudes, which does not mean that he will not have disagreements with the rest of his companions at some point. “The most important tool of an actor is this: letting go of what is not good for you, what bothers you. I’m going to have a good time. All coexistence brings conflicts (…). Eight people sleeping in one room is wild.”.

If you still don’t know who exactly this participant of the Telemundo program is, which will hit the screens next Tuesday, May 10; Don’t worry, we’ll tell you about it later.

12 FACTS ABOUT NACHO CASANO

All the information you need to know about Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Casano, who said that he is a little afraid of his “few fleas” of disrespect that may occur during coexistence.

1. Birth and age

Ignacio Casano was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 6, 1980 and is currently 41 years old. He is the second of three brothers.

2. University studies

He has a degree in Business Administration and has three years of study in the degree of Psychology.

The actor assures that he does not like to mix his personal life with his professional life (Photo: Nacho Casano / Instagram)

3. She is a model

She began her career in modeling, working in some countries in Asia, Europe and America.

4. Interest in acting

When Nacho was in Colombia, he felt interested in acting and enrolled in courses at RCN Television.

An image from 2007 when Ignacio started in the world of modeling (Photo: Nacho Casano / Instagram)

5. Acting career

As he was determined to train in the world of acting, he traveled to Mexico in 2007 and entered the Televisa Center for Artistic Education, where he received different training in driving, acting and accent neutralization.

6. Jobs in soap operas

His first telenovela was “Miss XV” (2012), then came “Nueva vida” (2013), “Lie to live” (2013), “What life stole from me” (2013-2014), “A que no me you leave” (2015-2016) being the protagonist in the second stage of the novel, “My husband has a family” (2017-2019) and “Doctors, line of life” (2019). He also appeared in several episodes of the series “As the saying goes.”

Nacho Casano makes his thousands of followers sigh with the photographs he uploads on his social networks (Photo: @juanjoalonsofotografia / Instagram)

7. Driving

He has hosted three programs: “Pata de perro” (2010), “Hoy” giving information capsules and “Laura” (2013) making advertising mentions.

8. Theater

Nacho Casano has also been on stage with “Lucca y su banda” (2017) and “No apagues la luz” (2016).

Another photograph of the Argentine that draws sighs. Without a doubt, the camera lens loves him (Photo: Nacho Casano / Instagram)

9. Striptease show

In 2017, Ignacio was part of the show “Only for women”, a theatrical striptease concept, mainly focused on the female market in Mexico. It features well-known entertainment stars, generally soap opera actors.

10. How is it rated?

Nacho Casano is described as a person who gets quite angry. “I’m grumpy, I have that; I’m not proud, but that’s how I am “stated in Today.

The actor takes care of maintaining his figure by practicing sports (Photo: Nacho Casano / Instagram)

11. Do you have a partner?

The Argentine actor stated that he is alone. “I’m not in a relationship, I don’t have a sentimental relationship”he stated in an interview with Total Access from Telemundo.

12. Social networks

He is very active on his social networks, where he uploads content of everything he does on a daily basis. from remembering his time as a model to the exercise routines he practices.

