Nadal-Mevedev LIVE, Australian Open 2022 final LIVE RESULT

13:16 – 1-1

NADAL CANCELS TWO BREAK BALLS! A double fault, a straight broadside to put everyone in agreement, then many points on the net. A very wavering game for Nadal, who defends himself well on two break points (also thanks to a worse physical condition than the Russian).

13:05 – 0-1 Medvedev

Despite two consecutive backhand mistakes, the Russian manages to shake himself up at the start of the 4th set. Nadal does not take advantage of the initial 30-30.

12:57 – 6-4 Nadal, the Spaniard shortens: 2 sets to 1 Medvedev

THIRD SET NADAL! GO TO THE 4th! What a heart the Majorcan, in a match in which he was cornered and seemed unable to do much. He remained there, attached to the game, with head and heart. Medvedev conceded a mini smear and this time, unlike the previous set, Nadal was able to take advantage of it. This final isn’t over yet! Nadal reacts. Medvedev remains above 2 sets to 1.

12:52 – 5-4, Nadal break!

BREAK NADAL! Suddenly, out of nowhere. Medvedev on 15-30 does a stupid thing with an uncontrolled short ball and literally GIVES Nadal two chances. On the first he manages to remedy, but on the second Rafa finds the passer-by. 5-4 Nadal and service. The Spaniard can take this match to the 4th set!

12:48 – 4-4

Nadal with a good turn of service, less complicated than usual in this match. 4-4. We are entering the very hot phase now.

12:43 – 4-3 Medvedev

Nadal pushes up to 30-30, but then Medvedev closes the service game again and goes up 4-3.

12:38 – 3-3

PRIDE NADAL! The 20-time slam champion does not give up, courageously recovering a very complicated game, where he was under 0-40. Three break points canceled and Nadal trying to stay in the slipstream.

12:28 – 3-2 Medvedev

For Medvedev by now the batting turns seem a formality. At least at this stage. Another quick game for Russian.

12:26 – 2-2

Still struggling, but Nadal keeps his turn and tries to stay in the slipstream. 2-2.

12:19 – 2-1 Medvedev

And Medvedev keeps his shift at zero …

12:17 – 1-1

Recover Nadal from 0-30 and try, with great determination and a great heart, to stay in this match.

12:10 – Third set, 1-0 Medvedev

Medvedev has a strong start in this third set, who also has the small advantage now of being able to serve first and head off. Nadal tried again with a game dragged to the advantages and where he reached the break point. Medvedev, however, after almost 10 minutes of struggle, managed to close his turn of service. Nadal must chase.

11:54 – 7-6 Medvedev, the Russian climbs 2 sets to 0

SECOND SET MEDVEDEV! An hour and 24 minutes of sets closed for 7-5 at the tie-break from Medvedev. Tie-break in which the Russian was down twice by a mini-break, but when he really counted Medvedev got a block. It is a very heavy set for Nadal, who during the set had served to close at 5-3. A very heavy partial also because the Majorcan had invented the impossible to stay attached to this match: from very used short balls to serve and volley, everything possible to try to do to a Medvedev who almost never makes mistakes from the bottom. It wasn’t enough. Two sets at zero for the Russian. Rafa has an Everest now to climb. And without oxygen.

Daniil Medvedev Credit Photo Getty Images

11:42 – 6-6, tie-break to decide the 2nd set

TIE-BREAK! Closes with an ace and a nice slap on the fly Medvedev. We go to the tiebreaker.

11:38 – 6-5 Nadal

IMPORTANT GAME! After a long fight for the advantages, Nadal keeps the serve. We are 68 minutes away from set. Rafa is guaranteed at least the tie-break. The technical point, however, is back the same at the beginning of the game: Nadal is making a mad effort in his batting rounds. Let’s see if Medvedev manages to take this set, it would be a sensational blow for Rafa’s match.

11:28 – 5-5

Medvedev is definitely back in the set. 5-5.

11:24 – 5-4 Nadal, Medvedev’s counterbreak again

AGAINST MEDVEDEV! AGAIN! An INFINITE game, where Nadal also reached set point. Medvedev, however, from the bottom found great defenses and counterattacks, impossible trajectories. On the set point Nadal pressed and induced to error. Morale, the Russian breaks the serve again and gets back on track.

11:10 – 5-3, Nadal break!

BREAK NADAL! With a splendid short ball that makes Medvedev slip, the Spaniard takes a break advantage and goes to serve for the set. Great game by Rafa from the bottom, who did not give up an inch.

11:04 – 4-3 Nadal, Medvedev counterbreak

AGAINST MEDVEDEV. Spectacular game of the Russian in response, in particular with a backhand that clears the line and takes him 0-30. Rafa is under such pressure and Medvedev immediately recovers what he lost a little while ago. The Russian returns to the set.

10:59 – 4-2 Nadal

It is a zero game also for Medvedev, who however is down by a break and now has to try to come up with something in Nadal’s service rounds.

10:55 – 4-1 Nadal

First round of quick service for Nadal, who consolidates the break advantage with a game held at zero.

10:52 – 3-1, break Nadal

BREAK NADAL! The Spaniard plays a very solid game, but to get to the break point he has to do a sensational number to get the point at the end of a very long exchange. Medvedev cancels the first break point but goes long on the second with a backhand. 3-1 Nadal! After an hour and 5 minutes of the match, Rafa puts his head forward.

10:46 – 2-1 Nadal

Still struggling, always fighting, but Nadal also holds this turn of service. The Majorcan climbs 2-1.

10:40 – 1-1

Another game of control for Medvedev on duty, with Nadal not managing to create any kind of problem in response. Also because with the first the Russian goes like a train.

10:36 – Second set, 1-0 Nadal

He must clear the lines and command the exchange immediately Nadal to score a point. Good first round of service for the Spaniard, but in this way the margin of error is very low, he cannot afford a single flaw. Very difficult match for Rafa.

10:30 – 6-2, first set Medvedev

FIRST SET MEDVEDEV, 6-2. A “squeeze” from Nadal so far, with the Russian playing tennis that Nadal simply cannot manage at this stage of his career. The Russian does not give a point, he moves well, he is everywhere. He served 82% of firsts in the field. Simply dominant. At least for now.

10:26 – 5-2 Medvedev

DOUBLE BREAK MEDVEDEV. Nadal returns to serve and does so with a zero game. Again. Rafa is in a sweat. It looks fresh like a Daniil rose. So far, quite simply, there is no match.

10:21 – 4-2 Medvedev

Medvedev consolidates the break advantage, who has conceded only the crumbs so far.

10:17 – 3-2, Medvedev break

BREAK MEDVEDEV. A break to zero for Daniil Medvedev. A break that was in the air. Nadal had already had to do the numbers in the first two rounds of service to repel the assaults of the Russian. Here he can do nothing. Medvedev is too solid, he makes no mistakes and does not go into crisis on the pace, indeed, he is the one who dictates it to Nadal.

10:12 – 2-2

Medvedev’s games go away quickly, 2-2.

10:08 – 2-1 Nadal

Under 0-30 two spells by Nadal: a tight passerby after a wrong attack by Medvedev (which would have given him 3 break points), and two volleyballs at the net like a true phenomenon. But then Rafa loses control of the backhand and gives Medvedev the first break point, which the Majorcan cancels with a descent to the net. It is a tactical plan of Nadal: he cannot afford to exchange for a long time from the back with Daniil, the Russian makes very few mistakes. The Spaniard then cancels another break point and goes up 2-1. It took exactly 20 minutes for 3 games, almost all for Nadal’s two rounds of service. Probably, however, this is not a good sign for Rafa.

9:57 – 1-1

Immediately solid in the Medvedev service. Quick turn for the Russian, who seems to have started very concentrated in this match.

9:54 – 1-0 Nadal

Immediately a tough first game for Nadal on duty, with the Spaniard forced to take advantage. A quite aggressive Medvedev and not far from the baseline as his usual. He wants to avoid what happened in New York in 2019.

9:47 – 0-0, let’s go

Let’s go. Nadal won the draw and chose to serve. The final is about to start.

9:38 – Enter the field

Here we are, Nadal and Medvedev enter the field right now

9:20 Soon we leave

Australian Open 2022 final, Medvedev-Nadal. 3-1 precedents in favor of the Spaniard. Nadal is looking for the 21st slam title, an all time record. Medvedev is looking for the second consecutive slam title: no one in the Open era has ever immediately won another after winning the first of his career. Below the technical analysis of Roberta Vinci and Jacopo Lo Monaco.

THE PATH OF NADAL

R128: b. Giron 6-1 6-4 6-2

R64: b. Hanfman 6-2 6-3 6-4

R32: b. Khachanov 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1

R16: b. Mannarino 7-6 6-2 6-2

QF: b. Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3

SF: b. Berrettini 6-2 6-3 3-6 6-3

THE PATH OF MEDVEDEV:

R128: b. Laaksonen 6-1 6-4 7-6

R64: b. Kyrgios 7-6 6-4 4-6 6-2

R32: b. Van de Zandschulp 6-4 6-4 6-2

R16: b. Cressy 6-2 7-6 6-7 7-5

QF: b. Auger-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 7-5 6-4

SF: b. Tsitsipas 7-6 4-6 6-4 6-1

