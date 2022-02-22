Nadal wants Djokovic to return “with or without a vaccine”

Rafael Nadal, fifth in the world ranking, expressed his wish that the Serbian Novak Djokovic can soon return to playing tennis after his position of not being vaccinated against covid-19 prevented him from playing the Australian Open in January.

“Whether he gets vaccinated or not, that Novak can play again”Nadal said this Sunday at a press conference prior to the start of his participation in the tennis tournament that is played from February 21 to 26 in Acapulco.

Rafa commented that Djokovic’s decision not to receive the vaccine will have an impact on his individual career and rejected that there is an impact on the competition for the Grand Slam tournaments that the two of them and the Swiss Roger Federer have held in recent years.

The Serbian has expressed his determination not to play tournaments in which he is not allowed to participate due to his decision not to get vaccinated.

“It will affect your story if you can play or notit will affect himself, the Grand Slams, I don’t know what,” said Nadal.

In a broader context and not focused on tennis, Nadal He pointed out, regarding the absence of Djokovic in the tournaments, that “we are talking about small things in a world that has suffered in every way.”

“In my view, the discussion is much broader than it can be reduced or can affect one person or another; in the end we are just people within a world that is being globally affected by the worst pandemic that is remembered in many years“.

21 big titles don’t change your life

In the past Australian Open‘Rafa’ managed to be crowned and win his 21st title in Grand Slams and, by leaving the Serb and Federer at 20, he became the most successful male tennis player in the biggest solo professional tennis tournaments.

But having one more title than Djokovic and Federer His way of seeing and living life has not changed, assured Nadal at 35 years of age.

“The truth is that absolutely nothing has changed, from 20 to 21 I don’t think it’s a very big percentage, life remains the same, the only thing that has changed is that I am playing tennis again because he hadn’t done it for a while”, pointed out ‘La Fiera de Manacor’.

Who is the best in history?

“It’s not up to me to talk about it because I’m an involved party. I understand the debate and I understand that you (the press) have to talk about it, in the end it could end up being summed up almost to the particular taste of each one,” Nadal said.

“There could be arguments of different kinds that could give that title that you like so much of ‘the best in history’ to anyone… that the experts say so; speak you who dedicate yourselves to that, we dedicate ourselves to playing”.

