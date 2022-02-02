Nadal’s greatness is not in numbers (by Marco Mazzoni)

Nadal. Twentyone. GOAT. These are the #s that have been raging on all media and social networks since Sunday afternoon. The world of tennis (and not only) has tightened around Rafael Nadal, who with the victory at the Australian Open returns to win the first Grand Slam of the year and above all he detaches the great rivals in the race for the most successful Grand Slam. An epochal success for a thousand reasons, which we have already thoroughly analyzed and examined. A victory that consecrates (… if ever it were needed) an extraordinary tennis player and athlete, one of the best that sport – all sport – has ever produced. It was unthinkable a few weeks ago to think he was capable of playing tennis of the highest level and intensity again. He raised his level along the way, imposing his class, head and power on younger rivals, rich in talent but still immature, with technical-tactical limits, not so irreducible in the face of struggle and difficulties. Djokovic was missing, it is right to underline it, but Nadal’s success is clear, strong and deserved. He grew up in the tournament, he found that infinite desire to win, he smelled that the chance was there. He went to get it, “a la Nadal”of strength, with so much “garra”, with that deadly head that never lets him down. Even if all the bookies gave him a rather underdog against Medvedev, and the field in the first two and a half sets proved them right, I had launched a prediction in his favor because the numbers cannot measure the size of a Champion’s heart.

So is Nadal the famous “greatest ever”? Personally, I am convinced that the age-old question of the GOAT is like the sex of angels. Does not exist. Tennis has gone through many different eras, too many changes. There is a small group of great champions who have won a lot, dominated, brought something new and spectacular to the discipline. This is the GOAT Club, the best. Rafa is one of the main protagonists, stands out and also stands out among them.

This is what I want to underline. For convenience and a tendency to rationalize everything, we create categories thanks to the convenience of numbers. Numbers are important. There are aspects where the numbers don’t lie. Even pro-Nadal, like the legendary “21” at the Slam box, an enormous, epochal record. But in my opinion the greatness of Nadal is superior to any category and / or number, it is based on other less tangible but even more significant aspects.

Rafael Nadal Parera’s impact on the racket world was groundbreaking. There had never been a player so powerful, effective, athletically superior before him. A deadly gaming machine, which has imposed a new and unique model of play. Few times has a tennis player had his killer instinct, what allowed him to run away to success in many critical phases. No one excels like him in the fight, on point-to-point, when the head counts more than any blow. No one like him can believe it to the end, overturn situations that seem desperate. See the final on Sunday, but how many he has won by suffering, fighting, sprinting, running, throwing absurd shots under total pressure and fatigue. No one like him manages to get out of difficult situations, to find an opening even when the door seems closed. One of a kind. He succeeds thanks to his innate qualities, and to how Uncle Toni built it as a child. Making him play in horrible conditions, with deflated balls, with fields full of holes, with crazy sessions for fatigue and durability. “You have to learn to get by on your own.” The boy learned like no one.

And there is much, much more that makes him superior to all others of his time. If anyone wants to go and watch a 2005-2008 Nadal match, when he was athletically several hands superior to all, he will find a completely different player from the current one. He was the most formidable counter-attacker of the modern era, with that “straight” so sharp that it became unmanageable, with two feet capable of putting everything back, with an aggressive response and a ravenous hunger for victory on every single point. Nadal’s greatness also lies in never having stopped. He has continuously chiseled his game, with an evolution that is surprising. He understood that he had to move forward, that that game was killing him physically and that he had to become more and more game builder first, then more attacking. The Nadal who won the Australian Open 2022 is no longer the greatest defender in the world, that is Medvedev today. Rafa attacks, has much faster playing times. He has greatly improved his service and response. He is very ready to attack the ball and even come to the net. He has become a much more offensive player, with quicker strokes and even more pleasing patterns from a merely spectacular point of view. Nadal goes to take the point, dominates, crushes you not by dint of chases but by balls played with power and tactical quality. He turned his tennis upside down and made it a masterpiece. The intelligence and flexibility of him is therefore superior.

It is not over here. Nadal’s greatness is above all in his mental and moral quality. The dignity with which he was able to accept so many defeats, drawing strength from them to start again and change, with humility and courage. The desire to leave after so many physical problems – mysterious how after all this wear and tear, it is still there, against people 15 years younger! – is an example for everyone. Especially for this new generation of tennis players, endowed with great technical talent but very distant from Nadal for self-denial and desire to go beyond their limits, in addition to fatigue, in addition to pain. Rafa is never tame. He always believes in it. He works with extraordinary intensity and quality, with unrivaled discipline and dedication. He is a living example of how to maximize one’s qualities and talents to become a legend.

Rafael Nadal has become the tennis player with the most Grand Slam titles won in singles, 21. But there is no number that can measure his greatness as a person and athlete.

Marco Mazzoni