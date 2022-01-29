Nadia Delago always there: ‘So happy, the podium will arrive’. Bassino surprise: there will be in super-g

It was known that, without Sofia Goggia and on a track not exactly ideal for some of the other leaders of this national team, for today’s descent on the “Kandahar 1” of Garmisch-Partenkirchen the chances of a podium would have been few.

Nadia Delago, however, went very close to the first top 3 of her career in the World Cup: fifth, just 7 cents from Cornelia Huetter, for the fourth result of the season (out of six runs) among the top six, a position she also holds in the disciplinary ranking. An enormous leap in quality, which the Gardena born in ’97 demonstrated even on such a difficult track. “SI am very happy – Nadia told Physi.org – I finished long at the bottom and I didn’t bring speed to the finish line, the skis were very fast and in the upper part I skied well; the track seemed easier to me than in previous years and it is a shame for those few cents that still separate me from the podium, but I will try to polish them in the next few occasions “.

Podium that could have found his sister Nicol, above expectations also and above all in the more technical section, but slipped to the most beautiful at the FIS-Schneise, while Elena Curtoni (16th) and Federica Brignone (18th), simply look to the super- g on Sunday where Italy will aim to win the sixth victory in seven rounds of the season, with the Valtellina and the Aosta Valley competing for the red bib.

Surprise of the day: at the gate there will also be Marta Bassino, who initially planned to skip the entire Garmisch weekend to focus only on the Olympic giant on February 7th. The communication has officially arrived from the FISI and the blues propose themselves, considering also the heavy absences starting from that of Lara Gut-Behrami (albeit not too much on the ball in the latest releases) and Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova, as the favorites of a super -g in which Suter herself and the Austrians will compete for success against Team Italia.