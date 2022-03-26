Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony, how they met: love story | Miss Paraguay | FAME

Once again, love knocked on her door. Mark Anthony confirmed in March 2022 that he is in a relationship with Nadia Ferrera. On his social networks, the artist published an intimate photograph of the two, where they appear very caramelized, sharing complicit glances. He also left a message that can be interpreted as a hint to the people who they are criticizing their age difference. “May God multiply everything you wish for us”.

The couple is living a honeymoon. In fact, the Puerto Rican’s concert in mid-March in Los Angeles had as its main guest Miss Paraguay 2021, who enjoyed the show from start to finish. That day, the model left him a tender “love you” in their Instagram stories.

At first, it seemed that the relationship between Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferrera it was just professional, because the beauty queen participates in a new music video of the singer-songwriter. However, it is clear that they are in love and that they are enjoying every minute they can share in the midst of their busy schedules.

HOW DID MARC ANTHONY AND NOBODY FERREIRA MEET?

For several weeks several rumors have been born about a new possible romance with the Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira because some photographs of the two of them were leaked walking hand in hand through Mexico City as if they were a stable couple.

At that time, neither of them spoke about it, but they continued to share several moments together until convincing evidence came to light that made it clear that both were in a relationship rather than friends.

Leaked social media videos showed the new couple in a Greek restaurant, performing the classic tradition of breaking plates until the singer gave the model a passionate kiss.

With those images it would be shown that they had something, but only with the publication of the salsero would it end up confirming what was a rumor or an open secret.

Although there is no information on how they met, it is known that they are having a beautiful time in their lives and that they are enjoying all the moments they share together.

The young Paraguayan has become Marc Anthony’s new partner (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

WHO IS NADIA FERREIRA?

Nadia Ferrera, of Paraguayan nationality, was born on May 10, 1999 and is about to turn 23. She was Miss Universe 2021 and managed to be among the three finalists. During her presentation at the beauty pageant, she shared hard moments from her childhood as she suffered from congenital torticollis, for which she was operated on when she was only eight months old and years later she partially lost her hearing, her sight and the ability to mobilize.

However, nothing managed to bring her down, as this prompted her to move forward and today her health is stable. Her example of struggle, in addition to her beauty and charisma, led her to be the image of big brands and be the cover of renowned magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and L’Officiel. Additionally, she has modeled on major catwalks such as New York Fashion Week, Milan, and Paris.

Currently moved to the Mexico City in order to expand her career in the world of modeling, but she also finds time for other activities, since she leads the organization NF, which provides support to women who suffer domestic violence, encouraging them to continue with their lives and learn to develop by themselves.

Continuing with her great social work, the model works hand in hand with the first lady of Paraguay, in projects such as “Victoria” and “Ñapuake”, which seek to improve the quality of life of her Guarani people.

NADIA FERREIRA ON INSTAGRAM

THE PENTHOUSE OF NADIA FERREIRA, MARC ANTHONY’S GIRLFRIEND

Nadia Ferrera lives in the luxurious area of ​​Polanco in Mexico City with a group of friends, who share a nice penthouse that accommodates the needs that everyone may have.

his fans in social media They have been able to discover this property gradually thanks to the fact that she uploaded several publications from there, especially when the quarantine began in Mexico to stop the advance of the coronavirus in society. For example, something that was immediately reflected is that they have a kitchen and a living room very close, but it is a considerable size and larger than usual. MORE DETAILS HERE.

THE TRUTH ABOUT MARC ANTHONY’S STRANGE FACE

The controversy surrounding the ‘Flaco de Oro’ continues to be a topic of conversation, both in the media and on social networks. Blanca Lasalle, the Puerto Rican artist’s media representative, shared her impressions of what happened with the newspaper Primera Hora, in addition to clarifying Marc Anthony’s state of health.

“He is fabulously healthy and the reality of some of the moves is that he was gesturing to some of his friends in the front row. That’s it”Lasalle said.

With these words it is confirmed that the singer is in perfect condition and that these faces do not hide anything beyond the emotion and affection for his audience that attended his show.

Likewise, Blanca Lasalle pointed out that the interpreter of “Vivir mi vida” currently “enjoy a wonderful vacation with your family and loved ones”. MORE DETAILS HERE.

WATCH THE VIDEO THAT UNLEASHED THE CONTROVERSY HERE.

WHEN MARC ANTHONY FIRST SAW NADIA FERREIRA

Marc Anthony met Ferreira in 2016, when she was just 16 years old and a huge fan. The Paraguayan was a faithful follower of the career of her current partner, so she bought a ticket for one of her concerts and when she had the opportunity, she approached him to ask for a photo of her.

Through the Instagram account of the medium “Hoy Día” it was possible to have access to the image, where both the singer and the model look smiling and full of life, joining in a tender hug.

WHEN MARC ANTHONY CELEBRATES THE ARRIVAL OF THE NEW MEMBER OF HIS FAMILY

On Friday, May 21, the salsero Mark Anthony He used his social networks to confirm that his family received a new member. It is a beautiful foal that was born on his luxurious property.

Through his Instagram stories, the interpreter of “Vivir mi vida” and “De Volver pa’ lavuelta” shared a video of the foal with his mother. The short clip was accompanied by the message: “I am a grandfather!” MORE DETAILS HERE.

