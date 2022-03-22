Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony, how they met: love story | Miss Paraguay | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

In social networks, Mark Anthony confirmed his affair with Nadia Ferrerapublishing a photograph, in which they are seen with knowing looks and very caramelized, accompanied by a brief description that can also be interpreted as a hint to their detractors: “May God multiply everything you wish us”.

The couple is at their best and they take advantage of every moment of their busy schedule to enjoy it together. Thus, in the last concert of the Puerto Rican in The Angelshis main guest was the Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreirawho enjoyed the show from start to finish and recorded it in his Instagram stories by dedicating a tender “I love you”.

Many people believed that their relationship was only a work issue, because Ferreira participates in the singer-songwriter’s new music video. However, love has gone beyond fiction and today they look more in love than ever.

HOW DID MARC ANTHONY AND NOBODY FERREIRA MEET?

For several weeks several rumors have been born about a new possible romance with the Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira because some photographs of the two of them were leaked walking hand in hand through Mexico City as if they were a stable couple.

At that time, neither of them spoke about it, but they continued to share several moments together until convincing evidence came to light that made it clear that both were in a relationship rather than friends.

Leaked social media videos showed the new couple in a Greek restaurant, performing the classic tradition of breaking plates until the singer gave the singer a passionate kiss.

With those images it would be shown that they had something, but only with the publication of the salsero would it end up confirming what was a rumor or an open secret.

Although there is no information on how they met, it is known that they are having a beautiful time in their lives and that they are enjoying all the moments they share together.

The young Paraguayan has become Marc Anthony’s new partner (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

WHO IS NADIA FERREIRA?

Nadia Ferrera, of Paraguayan nationality, was born on May 10, 1999 and is about to turn 23. She was Miss Universe 2021 and managed to be among the three finalists. During her presentation at the beauty pageant, she shared hard moments from her childhood as she suffered from congenital torticollis, for which she was operated on when she was only eight months old and years later she partially lost her hearing, her sight and the ability to mobilize.

However, nothing managed to bring her down, as this prompted her to move forward and today her health is stable. Her example of struggle, in addition to her beauty and charisma, led her to be the image of major brands and be the cover of renowned magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and L’Officiel. Additionally, she has modeled on major catwalks such as New York Fashion Week, Milan, and Paris.

Currently moved to the Mexico City in order to expand her career in the world of modeling, but she also gives herself time for other activities, since she leads the organization NF, which provides support to women who suffer domestic violence, encouraging them to continue with their lives and learn to develop by themselves.

Continuing with her great social work, the model works hand in hand with the first lady of Paraguay, in projects such as “Victoria” and “Ñapuake”, which seek to improve the quality of life of her Guarani people.

