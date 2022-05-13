Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony secretly engaged

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony they form one of the most unexpected and favorite couples in the middle; Despite being questioned about the age difference between them, the model and the singer have shouted their love from the rooftops on social networks.

The couple recently celebrated Nadia Ferreira’s birthday at Walt Disney World and at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, a romantic getaway to which some relatives of the Paraguayan woman also accompanied them.

After sharing their journey through their Instagram Stories, the model made some publications about his return to Miami and some moments on the private jet from Mark Anthonyas well as your yacht and jet ski rides.

Are Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony getting married?

What seemed like a simple respite for the couple and moments of fun, began to raise suspicions and everything would point to Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony got engaged.

The Paraguayan shared some gifs with friends in an exclusive and luxurious place in Miami and the publication that attracted attention was one of Marc Anthony’s hand on hers, in which she wore a resplendent and gigantic engagement ring?

As if the image wasn’t enough, the model wrote: “Engagement Party”, as well as tagged the singer and added a ring emoji. It will be the couple decided to take the next step in your relationship just a few months into it?