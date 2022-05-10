Nadia Ferreira appreciates the love on her 23rd birthday with Marc Anthony

Nadia Ferrera is celebrating 23 years of age and is doing it in the most magical way (literally) next to his favorite people, including his partner, Mark Anthonywho he started dating a couple of months ago.

With reason for his birthdaythe Paraguayan model decided to spend a few days at Walt Disney World, where he did not miss the opportunity to visit its magical attractions from the games to the magical postcard with the background castle.

After sharing her visit through her Instagram Stories, the Paraguayan took the opportunity to post a photo gallery with your loved ones at Disney.

Nadia Ferreira appreciates the signs of affection on her birthday

To accompany the post, the model thanked her followers and loved ones the signs of affection on his birthday: “I am speechless when I see all your messages from so much love and well wishes, Thank you so much. What a birthday”.

This is how Nadia Ferreira is celebrating this May 10 his 23rd birthday. In addition to visiting Walt Disney World, he also shared his stay at the universal studios park where she had the most fun with Marc Anthony.