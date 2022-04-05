Nadia Ferreira, girlfriend of Marc Anthony, dazzled everyone with her beauty

Entertainment

Nadia Ferrera She once again demonstrated all her beauty on social networks. The 22-year-old Paraguayan model shared a series of photos on Tuesday that triggered a cataract of reactions among her virtual fans. The South American wore a white oversize shirt, black pants, a black printed cap and a nude belt. The garments chosen by the Latina highlighted her beautiful silhouette.

“Incredible day at the golf tournament supporting the @maestrocares foundation” was the simple and promotional caption chosen by the new girlfriend of Mark Anthony for your recent post. In one of the images they are seen very smiling and buddies, on top of a golf cart, to the lovebirds of the moment.

