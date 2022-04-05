Nadia Ferreira, girlfriend of Marc Anthony, dazzled everyone with her beauty

Nadia Ferrera She once again demonstrated all her beauty on social networks. The 22-year-old Paraguayan model shared a series of photos on Tuesday that triggered a cataract of reactions among her virtual fans. The South American wore a white oversize shirt, black pants, a black printed cap and a nude belt. The garments chosen by the Latina highlighted her beautiful silhouette.

“Incredible day at the golf tournament supporting the @maestrocares foundation” was the simple and promotional caption chosen by the new girlfriend of Mark Anthony for your recent post. In one of the images they are seen very smiling and buddies, on top of a golf cart, to the lovebirds of the moment.

This aforementioned publication nadia garnered on Instagram more than 36 thousand likes in just a few hours. “Thank you @nadiatferreira, for supporting our foundation!”, “Bastaaaaa you met Chayanneeeeee” and “Someone advise her, not because she is older than her, but because of how quickly Love passes” were some of the comments highlights that the young woman received in her posting.

Source: Instagram @nadiatferreira

For its part, Nadia Ferrera He attended the Pink Power Night charity event in the city of Miami a few days ago. There she was interviewed by the renowned presenter of the Telemundo signal Rodner Figueroa. The communicator indicated that he sees her “very much in love with her” to which the protagonist indicated “Well, I tell you yes, that’s how I feel.”

Source: Instagram @nadiatferreira

Another of Figueroa’s questions was “How did you meet? How did they fall in love? what Ferreira He replied succinctly, “We’ll have time to tell the whole story.” Apparently the favorite love story of entertainment sites will have more ink to write.