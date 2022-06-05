Nadia Ferreira: how many children do you want to have with Marc Anthony | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Within a few months, the relationship between Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira has become one of the most popular among fans, who value displays of affection that of the artist and the model in social networks.

This increased after the Paraguayan beauty queen reveal the luxurious engagement ring that the salsero gave her and announce that she agreed to be his wife.

“(I am) very happy, very much in love and I am living my best moment,” the model told the show “La hora ¡Hola!”, after being consulted about her relationship with the Puerto Rican salsero.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony got engaged last May (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

HOW MANY CHILDREN DO NADIA FERREIRA AND MARC ANTHONY WANT?

One of the most curious aspects is knowing if the salsa singer intends to have more children, since he already has six and, with the Paraguayan, it would be his fourth marriage.

When asked about how she looked married, Nadia indicated that “with many children”, anticipating his intention to form a family with the Puerto Rican.

Although he indicated that he hasan album of thingsWhat do you plan to do? the day of your marriage, ruled out that the wedding was going to take place soon, refusing to give a tentative date. “I think that at a certain moment, not yet. We’re taking advantage, enjoying every second”, he clarified.

The Paraguayan model, who claimed to have met Marc Anthony through the Maestro Cares Charitable Foundationowned by the salsero, indicated that what attracts her to her future husband is “respect, that is something fundamental for me”.

HOW MUCH IS NADIA FERREIRA’S ENGAGEMENT RING WORTH?

A few weeks ago, Nadia Ferrera He showed off on his social networks the expensive engagement ring that Marc Anthony gave him, which, although its value was not revealed, is speculated to be valued at half a million dollars.

In conversation with Page Six, Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, described the jewel and the reason for its high value.