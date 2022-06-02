Nadia Ferreira: how many languages ​​does Marc Anthony’s girlfriend speak | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Nadia Ferrera has not only proven to be the new girlfriend of singer Marc Anthony, but is also considered an international model and has managed to get along very well through different languages. The young Paraguayan who dreamed of becoming a miss Universe He is fluent in Spanish as well as other languages. Which are?.

The relationship between Nadia Ferrera Y Mark Anthony It became known after they were photographed dining in a Greek restaurant and, in addition, they were seen walking together. After that, the singer and the model confirmed their romantic relationship.

The fans of the singer born in Puerto Rico They expressed their best wishes to the couple has become one of the most solid and mediatic in recent months.

The 23-year-old model was engaged to Marc Anthony (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

There have also been constant displays of affection between Nadia Ferrera Y Mark Anthony and this has been demonstrated on their social networks where they publish different photographs of their magical relationship.

Nadia Ferrera Who participated at Miss Universe 2021 he has also shown that he is fluent in several languages. Know what they are.

The time the singer announced his romance with Nadia Ferreira (Photo: Marc Anthony / Instagram)

THE LANGUAGES THAT THE MODEL NADIA FERREIRA DOMINATES

At 23 years old Nadia Ferrera is considered one of the most beautiful women on the planet and is currently the girlfriend of the singer Mark Anthony.

The Paraguayan model, who it was the first runner-up in Miss Universe 2021has also studied business engineering at the American University, located in the city of Asuncion (Paraguay). In addition, she works as the director of a company dedicated to providing support to women who suffer from domestic violence, according to reports. Telemundo.

In 2016, Nadia met Marc Anthony at a concert. There they were just friends (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

But what has attracted the most attention is that the young model is a polyglot; that is, she is fluent in several languages. These are the English, PortugueseBesides of Spanish and from the native language of Paraguay, the Guarani.

WHO IS NADIA FERREIRA?

Nadia Ferreraof Paraguayan nationality, was born on May 10, 1999. She was Miss Universe 2021 and managed to be among the three finalists.

During her presentation at the beauty pageant, she shared hard moments of her childhood, as she suffered from congenital torticollis, for which she was operated on when she was only eight months old and years later she partially lost her hearing, her sight and her ability to move.

However, nothing managed to bring her down, as this prompted her to move forward and today her health is stable. Her example of struggle, in addition to her beauty and charisma, led her to be the image of major brands and be the cover of renowned magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and L’Officiel.

In addition, she has modeled on major catwalks such as New York Fashion Week, Milan and Paris.

Currently, she moved to Mexico City in order to expand her career in the world of modeling, but she also finds time for other activities, since she leads the organization NF, which provides support to women who suffer domestic violence, promoting Let them go on with their lives and learn to develop on their own.

The Paraguayan model was a finalist in Miss Universe 2021 (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

WHAT DOES NADIA FERREIRA LIKE LEAST ABOUT MARC ANTHONY?

Nadia Ferreira, 23, is very active on her Instagram account. She constantly posts photos, reels or stories of what she does professionally as a model or of her daily life. Thus, this time she captured a “storie” in which the Guarani complained about Marc Anthony’s attitude.

On board her boyfriend’s luxurious private jet, sitting in front of the famous interpreter, Nadia tried to take a selfie with a serious face during the flight, but it was impossible and she burst out laughing, revealing who was in front of her. “I can’t take a picture without it making me laugh”he wrote in the publication, and then showed Anthony, who, when recorded, put on a face of presumed innocence. MORE DETAILS HERE.