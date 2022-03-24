Nadia Ferreira: how Marc Anthony’s girlfriend became famous | Miss Paraguay 2021 | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

The first week of March Mark Anthony confirmed what was already an open secret for many: her romance with Nadia Ferrerathe beauty queen of Paraguay and one of the finalists of the 70th edition of the pageant Miss Universe 2021with whom he had been seen walking holding handsbut now a hug and several kisses, during a meeting in a Greek restaurant in Mexico City, left no doubt that love had once again knocked on the singer’s door.

Although most know the career and trajectory of the Puerto Rican-American artist, as well as his sentimental life, since he has conquered some of the most beautiful women in the world, not everyone knows details about his new girlfriend, beyond the fact that it was Miss Paraguay 2021.

Although many would assure that the young woman, born on May 10, 1999, became known for being chosen the most beautiful woman in the Guarani country last year and currently for making her relationship official with the interpreter of “What is the price of heaven”, what it is true that she achieved fame based on her effort and dedication. Next, everything you need to know.

Nadia Ferreira is the highest paid model in her native Paraguay (Photo: @deviaphotography / Instagram)

HOW DID NADIA FERREIRA REACH FAME?

From the moment Nadia Ferreira became the first runner-up in Miss Universe 2021, all eyes in the world focused on her, discovering that she had a very hard life since she was a babybecause eight months after she was born she was operated on for a congenital torticollis and shortly after she was operated on again after being diagnosed with Susac syndrome, which caused her to lose vision, hearing and mobility on the left side for a year and a half about. She grew up being a warrior.

Appears on television and participates in Miss Teen

Due to its size and elegance, at the age of 13 she started as a model; later, in 2015, participated in the television program “Parodiando” of the Telefuturo network, where he performed the song “Shake it off” by Taylor Swift. In addition, participated in Miss Teen Universe Paraguay 2015, which won; already in Miss Teen Universe 2015 she became the third runner-up.

Nadia Ferreira during the swimsuit competition of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in the southern Israeli coastal city of Eilat on the Red Sea on December 13, 2021 (Photo: Menahem Kahana / AFP)

Gain fame in modeling

She continued in modeling, eventually having recognition in 2017 when she was selected for Custo Barcelona’s O/W 2018 show at New York Fashion Week. Her face became known in the world of catwalks, being summoned to parade in Milan, Santiago, Paris, Brazil and Uruguay. Since then, she has appeared in Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, L’Officiel and Robb Report Singapore magazines.

In 2018, she signed with the Wilhelmina modeling agency, famous for models like Nicki Minaj, Demi Lovato, and Nick Jonas. In March 2019, she announced on her Instagram account that she had been selected to appear at Cosmo Fashion Night in Mexico City.

The beauty queen is very active on her social networks, where she uploads photos and videos (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

She is recognized as a social activist

Ferreira is the executive director of NF, a family business that seeks to support women who experience domestic violence. In addition to Spanish, she speaks English, Portuguese and Guarani, the native language of Paraguay. Likewise, she worked with the first lady of Paraguay, Silvana López Moreira, in social assistance programs. For all the work she does was named in November 2021 “Spokesperson for the rights of girls” and “Defender of the environment”.