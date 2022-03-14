Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony’s new girlfriend: who is she and Instagram photos of Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 | FAME

Mark AnthonyIn addition to being a salsa, ballad, bolero and pop singer, he is a famous womanizer, who has conquered some of the most beautiful women in the world, among them, Dayanara Torres, Miss Universe 1993with whom he was married between 2000 and 2003; Jennifer Lopez, from whom he divorced in 2011 after a seven-year relationship; and Shannon from Limawhose marriage lasted three years, from 2014 to 2017.

After his failed marriages, he decided to open his heart again and had several romances, among which stand out with Mariana Downing, Jessica Lynne Harris, Raffaela Modugno and Madu Nicola, with the latter he appeared on the red carpet of the Latin Billboard, held in September 2021, where they were very much in love, but their love lasted very little; given that the artist was now seen with the beauty queen of Paraguay, Nadia Ferrera.

Both were caught together in a Greek restaurant in Mexico City. They are accompanied by Sebastián Yatra and businessman Arturo Elías, with whom they participate in the Greek tradition of breaking plates to celebrate a special occasion. In the video that spread on social networks, the two hug and kiss in front of everyone, even days before they were caught holding handsconfirming the new romance that the singer-songwriter began.

Although a lot is known about the life of the interpreter of “Your love does me good”, few know about Miss Paraguay 2021; For this reason, we tell you who is the young woman who conquered the 53-year-old singer.

ALL ABOUT NADIA FERREIRA, MARC ANTHONY’S NEW GIRLFRIEND

Next, everything you are interested in knowing about Nadia Ferreira, Miss Paraguay 2021.

1. Birth and age

Nadia Tamara Ferreira was born in Villarrica, Paraguay, on May 10, 1999. She is currently 22 years old.

2. Beauty queen

She was elected Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 and in the 70th Edition of the Miss Universe pageant she became the first runner-up. As a teenager, Nadia Ferreira was crowned Miss Teen Universe Paraguay 2015 and placed 3rd runner-up at Miss Teen Universe the same year.

Nadia Ferreira during the swimsuit competition of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in the southern Israeli coastal city of Eilat on the Red Sea on December 13, 2021 (Photo: Menahem Kahana / AFP)

3. Model

Ferreira started modeling at age 13, gaining recognition in 2017 after being selected for Custo Barcelona’s O/W 2018 show at New York Fashion Week. She has also paraded in Milan, Santiago, Paris, Brazil and Uruguay.

4. It appeared in important magazines

She has been featured in major fashion magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, L’Officiel, and Robb Report Singapore.

The beauty queen stands out for her poise and elegance (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

5. He was on television

In 2015, before being known, Nadia Ferreira participated in the television program “Parodiando” of the Telefuturo network in 2015. Here she performed the song “Shake it off” by Taylor Swift.

6. Social activist

Nadia Ferreira is CEO of NF, a family business that seeks to support women who suffer domestic violence. For her work, she was named in November 2021 “Spokesperson for the rights of girls” and “Defender of the environment”.

Nadia Ferreira is greeted by a crowd after returning from Israel, where she was named First Runner-up in the Miss Universe beauty pageant, at the Silvio Pettirossi International Airport in Luque, Paraguay (Photo: Norberto Duarte / AFP)

7. Hero of the Year Award 2021

The 22-year-old was awarded the “Hero of the Year 2021” award in her native country. “As National Ambassador, but, above all, as a lover of my beloved Paraguay, I want to ask you that in these difficult times we remember how valuable love, empathy and peace are. I am truly grateful to God,” she said.

8. He moved to Mexico

The beauty queen left her native Paraguay and currently resides in Mexico, a country that she considers her second home.

As a teenager she entered the world of modeling where she stands out (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

9. Couple

He had a relationship, since the end of 2018, with the Paraguayan businessman Omar Castorino Montanaro, grandson of the then Minister of the Interior during the dictator Alfredo Stroessner’s regime, Sabino Augusto Montanaro. This lasted until the beginning of 2021

10. Social networks

Nadia Ferreira has about a million and a half followers on her Instagram account, who closely follow the beauty queen’s posts, who often upload photos and videos of her day to day.

The beauty queen is one of the highest paid models in her native Paraguay (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

INSTAGRAM PHOTOS OF NADIA FERREIRA

In 2018, she signed with the Wilhelmina modeling agency, famous for models like Nicki Minaj, Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)