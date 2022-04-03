Nadia Ferreira raises Marc Anthony’s adrenaline in an SUV

Marc Anthony started a new illusion with the model Nadia Ferreira and probably these images of the young beauty queen would have raised the singer’s adrenaline. We show you…

April 02, 2022 11:57 a.m.

Mark Anthony A few days ago he made his goodbye to his singleness official, after publishing a photograph with his new love, the Paraguayan model Nadia Ferrera with whom he would be completely excited and even publicly thanked people for their good wishes towards their relationship.

In the same way, it came to light that 6 years ago, the same girl would have met the singer as a fan looking for a photograph with her idol, without imagining that some time later she would end up being the girlfriend of the famous Puerto Rican.

Now, many know that the interpreter of “Live my life”, “Your love does me good” among other successes, he owns countless luxury and sports cars, enjoying different automotive brands seven days a week, where he could happily travel with his new love.

Marc Anthony with his girlfriend Nadia Ferreira

However, the beauty queen reveals in her incredible instagram photos that she is also passionate about sports cars and off-roadersenjoying the comfort provided by the latest technology behind the wheel to squander all its elegance in a two-by-three.

It should be noted that several of his fans consider that these photographs in an SUV Gamma 625-ex 4×4 with a displacement of 625cc and 990km, the then candidate for Miss Universe 2021 could raise the adrenaline of the Puerto Rican singer to a thousand per hour.

+ Check out the pictures everyone is talking about:

Nadia Ferreira in her SUV during Miss Universe 2021

