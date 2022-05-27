Nadia Ferreira raises the temperature of Marc Anthony with these images

Marc Anthony got engaged to model Nadia Ferreira and these images of the young beauty queen would probably have raised his temperature in great cars behind the wheel. We show you everything in detail…

Mark Anthony He highlighted a photograph with his new love to announce his courtship with the model Nadia Ferrerawith whom he is excited and very soon he will walk towards the altar after publishing his commitment.

Frequently, we have seen the beauty queen hand in hand with the singer in different special events, while they share trips, concerts, interact with family, among other scenarios, exciting their fans.

Now, many know that the interpreter of “Live my life”, “Your love does me good” among other hits, own countless luxury and sports carsenjoying different automotive brands seven days a week, where he travels happily with his fiancée.

However, the beauty queen reveals in instagram photos that she also is passionate about cars at full speed, enjoying the comfort provided by the latest technology behind the wheel to squander its elegance in no time.

Notably several of his fans consider that these three images surely raised the temperature of the Puerto Rican in various high-octane models that we show you below.

Gamma 625-ex 4×4

Nadia posing in the Gamma 625-ex 4×4

from an SUV Gamma 625-ex 4×4 With a displacement of 625cc and 990km, the then candidate for Miss Universe 2021 probably stole the singer’s heart showing off her slender figure, taking advantage of the wide and comfortable space provided by this asphalt beast where she demonstrated her driving skills.

golf cart

Nadia posing in the golf cart

From a golf cart manufactured by the company Club Car For Biltmore Golf Course Miami, the model drove a transport that offers two to four seats, a 48V/3Kw motor, a Trojan battery and a maximum mileage of 70 to 90km, transport where she traveled with her partner.

Lamborghini Huracan

Reference model Lamborghini Huracán

nadia in a Lamborghini Huracanwould have driven the Puerto Rican crazy, also noting that said vehicle has a maximum speed of 325km/h, travels from 0 to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds and offers a power of 640CV / 470 kW that can be well evidenced in the audiovisual raising everyone’s temperature.

