Nadia Ferreira speaks after her commitment to Marc Anthony: “I’m living my best moment”

Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony’s girlfriend, has spoken after their engagement. The Paraguayan model and finalist for Miss Universe 2021 did it for Hola magazine and talked about her life, her projects and, of course, her romance with Puerto Rican salsa singer Marc Anthony.

The 23-year-old Paraguayan and the salsa icon got engaged a few weeks ago. Rumors about the marriage between these two personalities came after Ferreira will publish a photograph on a private plane and will show the brilliant ring that the Puerto Rican gave him. Later, the situation was confirmed with a giant engagement party in the city of Miami.

In her statements to Hola, Ferreira said that she feels “very happy, very much in love” at this moment in her life. “I’m living my best moment,” the Paraguayan also assured when talking about their romance.

Rumors of the relationship between Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferrerira arose after they were seen in a restaurant participating in a Greek tradition that consists of throwing glass plates on the floor. In the video you can see how the Puerto Rican interpreter kisses the Paraguayan. Days later, the couple began sharing images together through their Instagram accounts.

After the engagement rumors, the fans reacted as follows: “Marc handing out rings at the same speed that JLO receives them”, “Everyone is free to marry whenever they want. Total, the money belongs to him and if he decides to ask her to marry him, it’s super “, “I hope they marry with separate property, because he only has a few dollars and he has millions,” “Another one to his collection of wives” and “Another one that is going to be a good talk with the divorce.”

Since then, the photographs they share and in which they appear together are common. One of the most recent was shared by the Puerto Rican. “Date night last night with my best company”, was the message with which Marc Anthony accompanied the black and white photograph in which they appear with their arms intertwined.

