Entertainment

Nadia Ferreira: these are all the languages ​​spoken by Marc Anthony’s girlfriend

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

The Paraguayan model Nadia Ferrera The 23-year-old will soon walk down the aisle with singer Marc Anthony, since they got engaged a few weeks ago. The couple has become inseparable and they accompany each other in all work commitments and show it on social networks.

Until now, several details of the relationship between Mark Anthony and Nadia Ferreria but now the model gave an interview to Hola magazine and there she revealed several secrets. One of them is the place where they met and it is precisely within the Cares foundation that the singer chairs.

Source link

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

How was Gavi’s mother involved in the Shakira-Piqué affair?

7 mins ago

Alejandra Maglietti and Zaira Nara shared a shocking trend

8 mins ago

Johnny Depp: Amber Heard’s annoyance for her tattoo with the name of a protagonist of Stranger Things | Winona Ryder | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

19 mins ago

Elisabeth Moss’ series teaches all sadistic killer thrillers a lesson

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button