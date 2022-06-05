Nadia Ferreira: these are all the languages ​​spoken by Marc Anthony’s girlfriend

The Paraguayan model Nadia Ferrera The 23-year-old will soon walk down the aisle with singer Marc Anthony, since they got engaged a few weeks ago. The couple has become inseparable and they accompany each other in all work commitments and show it on social networks.

Until now, several details of the relationship between Mark Anthony and Nadia Ferreria but now the model gave an interview to Hola magazine and there she revealed several secrets. One of them is the place where they met and it is precisely within the Cares foundation that the singer chairs.

The truth is Nadia Ferrera He was born and studied commercial engineering at the American University, located in the city of Asunción, Paraguay, but as soon as he knew that his passion was fashion and the world of trends, he decided to move to Mexico so that his career could take a leap in quality.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony. Source: Terra archive

It was there that he began to link up little by little with the artistic world and came across Mark Anthony. She had already gotten some media exposure by being a finalist in the Miss Universe beauty pageant, where she was one step away from winning the crown that everyone wants.

Nadia Ferrera. Source: Terra archive

Nadia Ferrera She is a prepared woman and in addition to having university studies, she speaks several languages, among which are English, Portuguese, as well as Spanish and the native language of Paraguay, Guaraní. There is no doubt that with all this knowledge, Marc Anthony’s girlfriend will have many job opportunities.