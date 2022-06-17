Nadia Ferreira: this is the harsh illness that Marc Anthony’s girlfriend suffered in her childhood

The Paraguayan model Nadia Ferrera 23 years old will soon be the wife of renowned singer Marc Anthony. They whitewashed their love story just a few months ago, they are inseparable on social networks and are already living their best moment with commitment involved.

Although not all of them accept them and some criticize them for the huge age difference, they do not seem to care and continue with their love. On this occasion, Nadia Ferreira will walk down the aisle for the first time, while for Mark Anthony It will be the fourth time since he previously married Dayanara Torres, Jennifer López and Shannon de Lima.

Nadia Ferrera She rose to fame when she was runner-up for Miss Universe in December last year, but the crown ultimately went to Turkish model Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. Anyway, she has an important career in the world of modeling and is a fan of fashion.

Nadia Ferrera. Source: Terra archive

During the Miss Universe pageant, Nadia Ferrera he opened his heart and was moved to have come this far after the health problems he faced in his childhood. She suffered from congenital torticollis, she had to be operated on at eight months of age and that brought her consequences.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony. Source: Terra archive

Just a few years later, Nadia Ferrera He partially lost his hearing, sight and the ability to move. But with the support of her family, she began an intense rehabilitation and she managed to get ahead with the help of a good medical team, today her health is stable and she succeeds as a model.