Nadia Ferreira: UNDP Goodwill Ambassador, the new job of Marc Anthony’s girlfriend | Paraguay | United States Celebs | FAME

Nadia Ferrera not only has he given something to talk about for his engagement party with Marc Anthony, who gave him a luxurious ring; The Paraguayan beauty queen also stands out for her social work and how committed she is to helping others in any way she can.

This was demonstrated by the same Nadia Ferrerawho through her social networks announced that she is an ambassador for the United Nations Development Program and UNDP Paraguay, with the aim of raising awareness about sustainable development in her country of origin.

After becoming the first finalist in Miss Universe 2021Ferreira also became known as a social activist. She is the executive director of NF, a family business that seeks to support women experiencing domestic violence. In addition to this, she now joins the United Nations team as an ambassador in her native country to help raise awareness on various social issues.

Nadia Ferreira is engaged to the famous singer Marc Anthony (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

NADIA FERREIRA IS A UNDP GOODWILL AMBASSADOR

In a video we were able to see Ferreira’s visit to his native country, Paraguay, where he met with locals and other officials from the United Nations and UNDP Paraguay, in the Banco San Miguel and Bahía de Asunción Ecological Reserve.

“This morning I participated in an emotional visit to the Banco San Miguel and Bahía de Asunción Ecological Reserve, part of an alliance with the @pnudparaguay @unitednations and in my commitment to contribute to the sustainable development of my country”, put as a description in his post on Instagram.

The beauty queen also visited the children of the Caacupemi school, who gave her “a big hug.” The 23-year-old played with them and shared very good moments during her visit as an ambassador.

“We were able to learn about the work carried out by the institutions to conserve the reserve, which is the largest green area in the capital. I visited the children of the Caacupemí school, who filled me with warm hugs, ”explained the young woman about the activities that she carried out in the place.

Marc Anthony’s girlfriend was very committed to her new job as ambassador of the United Nations Development Program and expressed it this way with her followers:

“With full commitment to my Paraguay, I ask you to accompany me and that together we continue working to take care of our common home, to live in more sustainable and greener environments, leaving no one behind,” he added.

In another publication on her Instagram account, made on Thursday, May 19, Nadia Ferreira shared a series of photographs that recorded every detail of the experiences she lived in Paraguay and reiterated her commitment to promoting sustainable development for a better future.

“What an honor to be an ambassador for the United Nations Development Program, to have the opportunity to reach more people to raise awareness about caring for our common home and promoting sustainable development,” she wrote in the description of her post.

Nadia Ferreira announced that she is an ambassador for the United Nations Development Program and UNDP Paraguay (Photo: Nadia Ferreira/Instagram)

HOW DID NADIA FERREIRA REACH FAME?

