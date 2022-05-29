Nadia Ferreira: why Marc Anthony’s girlfriend moved to Mexico | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

In just a few months, Nadia Ferrera ceased to be linked in the media, with the miss Universe and the second place she got in last year’s contest to be called girlfriend of Mark Anthony. But that’s not all, since in that short time, both got engaged, so very soon there will be a wedding between them.

On the most recent birthday of the Paraguayan model, a few weeks ago, the salsa singer surprised her with a luxurious engagement ring, which was accepted and, later, boasted on social networks in order to share happiness with the whole world. who are living thanks to their love.

Everything related to her relationship with the artist with Puerto Rican roots has generated that Nadia Ferrera She wins many more fans than she had before and her presence in Latin American news is more constant, which is why many are interested in learning more about her.

Due to this interest of public opinion, in this article we are going to comment on his decision to settle in Mexico, despite the fact that his entire family is from Paraguay.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira got engaged in May 2022. (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram).

WHY NADIA FERREIRA MOVED TO MEXICO

For a couple of years, the Paraguayan model packed her bags and decided to leave her native Paraguay to look at other horizons and thus reach Mexicowhere she was very well received, to the point of considering that place as her second home and taking great care of it.

Having family, friends and a career that promised a lot in Paraguay, it drew a lot of attention that he leaves his country, but everything has a valid reason, considering that he did it with his future in mind.

As she herself has revealed on multiple occasions, she traveled to Mexicowhere she lives today, to promote her career as a model and nothing has gone wrong for her, since she participated in the miss Universe and has paraded in the main fashion cities around the world.

Moreover, in several of his Instagram posts, Ferreira has revealed his luxurious apartment, which would be located in the exclusive Polanco area.

NADIA FERREIRA ON INSTAGRAM

WHO IS NADIA FERREIRA?

Nadia Ferrera, of Paraguayan nationality, was born on May 10, 1999 and has just turned 23. She was Miss Universe 2021 and managed to be among the three finalists. During her presentation at the beauty pageant, she shared hard moments of her childhood, as she suffered from congenital torticollis, for which she was operated on when she was only eight months old and years later she partially lost her hearing, her sight and her ability to move.

However, nothing managed to bring her down, as this prompted her to move forward and today her health is stable. Her example of struggle, in addition to her beauty and charisma, led her to be the image of big brands and be the cover of renowned magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and L’Officiel. Additionally, she has modeled on major catwalks such as New York Fashion Week, Milan, and Paris.

Currently moved to the Mexico City in order to expand her career in the world of modeling, but she also finds time for other activities, since she leads the organization NF, which provides support to women who suffer domestic violence, encouraging them to continue with their lives and learn to develop by themselves. MORE DETAILS HERE.

