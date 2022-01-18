Nadia Terranova’s pregnancy announcement is poetry

L’announcement of her pregnancy is a poem that Nadia Terranova, Sicilian writer, wanted to share with her followers on her Instagram profile.

A few words that know of the future and love, a hymn to life but also to the simplicity gathered in a few words that, in themselves, release the strength of a future mother.

Nadia Terranova is the author of The years on the contrary, his first novel published in 2015 by the Einaudi publishing house, which was positively received by the public and especially by critics, winning numerous awards, including the Bagutta Opera Prima, the Brancati Award, and the American The Bridge Book Award.

According to an article published by La Repubblica, The years on the contrary is among the ten most beautiful Italian novels released in the decade 2009 – 2019. In short, Nadia Terranova, born in 1978, from Messina but Roman by adoption, is not only a creative and successful professional but, now, also a future mother.

In fact, the news has just appeared on the writer’s profile this morning when, in a single line accompanying a photo that portrays her on the bed with her cat, she announced to the social world that she was expecting a baby.

The caption following the post reads:

Meanwhile, life writes parallel novels. #weekmonth

#VeneresuLuna

As can be understood from the hashtag (#settimomese) Nadia Terranova’s pregnancy is already at an advanced stage. The writer, in fact, seems to have already entered the last trimester of pregnancy. The birth, therefore, would be expected for the next imminent spring, as well as a flower just waiting to bloom under the warm embrace of the sun.