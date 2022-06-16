Nadiya Savchenko and Olga Kurylenko, two Ukrainian women and a different destiny|Lifestyle

It was a custom in Ukraine that on International Women’s Day they gave them flowers and chocolates and kisses and speeches. But this year, the messages were tinged with sadness and pleas for peace. On that day, thousands of women fled Ukraine, feeling the stress of finding a new life for their children while husbands, brothers and fathers stayed behind to defend their country from Russian invasion. The separation scenes were heartbreaking. Mothers hid the truth from their children. They explained that they were going on vacation and that they would come back soon.

Nadiya embroiders it

But not all women leave. Some have joined the resistance and others are professional soldiers. The best known is Nadiya Savchenko, a symbol of Ukraine’s steadfastness and freedom, an example of courage and patriotism. I compare it with Hurrem Sultan, the Ukrainian wife of the Turkish sultan Suleiman the Magnificent.

While in contemporary Turkey its name is evoked with monuments, in the Ukraine it is known as Roxelana, the daughter of an Orthodox priest from the west of the country who, in the 16th century, restrained the aggression of the Ottoman army against Ukraine and worried about the fate of the Cossacks. The nation that has such heroes resists the ravages of history, although, on the other hand, unfortunate is the country that needs heroes or heroines.

Nadiya Savchenko is a hero. She was one of the first women in the Ukrainian Air Force and the first to pilot a Sukhoi Su-24 supersonic attack plane and a Mil Mi-24 attack helicopter gunship. Her detractors have described her as “lethal machine in skirts”. He served for more than 10 years in the Ukrainian Army and was stationed in Iraq in 2005.

In the invasion of Crimea

If it is a symbol of resistance, it is because in the conflict over the annexation of Crimea by Russia, it was integrated into a unit of volunteers, the Aidar Battalion, to fight pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine. She was accused of providing Ukrainian forces with the coordinates of a pro-Russian militia checkpoint in Lugansk where two Russian journalists were killed by mortar fire.

The pilot denied all the charges and denounced that when the events occurred she was kidnapped by pro-Russian militias, and was taken to Russia by force. Her face tight with anger, the 32-year-old woman challenged the court. She jumped up on a bench, she mocked the judges and made an obscene gesture at them. She was sentenced to 22 years in prison. and, after the sentence was read, he sang the Ukrainian national anthem.

Two years later, Putin pardoned her and Savchenko was able to return to Ukraine. Feminist of arms to take, this fibrous woman like a horse mackerel has something of the legendary Roxelana, who saved the Ukraine from the Turks 500 years ago; but also of Olga Kobylianska, the writer of the last century who was the first to embrace feminist ideas in Ukrainian literature. But even more, from his compatriot Lyudmila Pavlichenko, the sniper who, in World War I, shot down 309 enemies.

At 40 years old, Nadiya Savchenko has left the Army but not combat or her love of fashion design and embroidery. In war as in peace, Nadiya embroiders it.

Olga wears it

Olga Kurylenko has waged battles -and with great victories- on the catwalk and in the cinema. She was discovered when she was 13 years old in Russia, she was 16 when she was already in Paris and came of age being a top. A few months after she arrived in France, she already spoke the language. She now speaks five languages, Spanish among them. She, with Fernando Len de Aranoa, shot ‘A Perfect Day’, in which she worked alongside Benicio del Toro and Tim Robbins. It is clear that his life has gone very fast and upward like a rocket.

If in ‘Quantum of Solace’ she was accompanied by Daniel Craig; in ‘Oblivion’ Tom Cruise played; in ‘The November Conspiracy’, Pierce Brosnan; in ‘The Water Master’, Russell Crowe, and in ‘To the Wonder’, Ben Affleck and Javier Bardem. Last year they premiered ‘The Black Widow’ with another luxury cast. Olga likes luxury like Nadiya Savchenko, the toymaker of the war. “Jewelry is very important to me”, it says, “either to complete the look or to add sparkle to life.” The truth is with or without jewelry it shines and shines.

Olga and Nadiya share a country and a generation, including admiration for the feminist Olga Kobylianska, but they are like oil and water: immiscible. If Savchenko walks with the martial air of a soldier, I remember Kurylenko in stilettos, with walk so delicate that one had the sensation that he was a shadow or a passing breeze, he rose on the balls of his feet to let himself fall swinging his arms. With her 1.75 height, green cat eyes and that awkward and elegant step at the same time, she was the popular face of brands like Clarins.

He is not a prophet in his land

Olga adopted French nationality, lives in London and speaks with detachment from his native country. “It’s a long story,” she says, “if I wanted to be an actress, I couldn’t stay there. When I went to France as a teenager, I felt like the protagonist of a fairy tale.” Paris was a revelation: she knew then what was the song that she had come to sing in this world.

Now she complains that in the Ukraine they only recognized her when she was a Bond girl in ‘Quantum of Solace’ (2008). “That’s right: it’s my country and I love it; but I don’t feel like I belong there”, He says. Something like that may seem unforgivable to patriots, but so is not doing something unforgivable if it’s the only way to go on living.

At 42, he has had time to marry and divorce twice. At the age of 20, she walked down the aisle with Cedric Van Mol, a fashion photographer, to whom she was married for five years. A year after her divorce, she repeated the experience with the telephone businessman Damian Gabrielle, although they barely lasted a year. She has a six-year-old son with her ex-partner Max Benitz and last year she separated from her Argentinian boyfriend Ben Cura, 31 years old.

In promoting ‘Oblivion’, which is set in a post-apocalyptic future, he said: “We have to fight to preserve the wonders of the world, instead of keeping our eyes closed, we have to fight”. He did not say it to say, but his fight is not that of Nadiya Savchenko. “There are women who dance naked in prisons of gold,” Joaqun Sabina sings, and “women who dream of trains full of soldiers.” Separately, Olga and Nadiya are different; Together they are half of the sky.