Nagorno Karabakh: thirty years ago the people said Yes to independence but still waiting for freedom

by Ani Vardanyan *

Exactly thirty years ago the people of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), a territory where the vast majority of the population was Armenian, made a historical referendum. 99.89 percent of Armenian voters voted in favor of total independence from Azerbaijan by exercising their right of self-determination.

Let’s try to go back in time and understand what really happened in that patch of land in those years. As the territory of Artsakh (historically Armenian) is known it was forcibly incorporated in Azerbaijan in 1921 with the direct interference of Stalin. Later, in 1923 it was incorporated into the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic as a oblast autonomous. It should be emphasized that, in 1923, 94.4 percent of the population of Artsakh was Armenian and that, as a result of Azerbaijan’s discriminatory, aggressive and violent policy, dropped dramatically.

The turning point was in 1988, when the local parliament of the Nagorno Karabakh Autonomous Oblast passed a resolution calling on Moscow, Yerevan and Baku to withdraw the region from Soviet Azerbaijan and to annex it to Soviet Armenia. Both Moscow and Baku considered it unacceptable.

In response to the desire for self-determination of the population of Nagorno Karabakh, the Azerbaijani authorities organized the massacres of the Armenians turning them into military actions. As a solution to the conflict Azerbaijan chose war and not peace. In 1991 Artsakh declared its independence in full compliance with international law. It should be noted that the referendum took place in accordance with existing legal regulations. Two dozen international observers were present on the day of the referendum and later presented their report.

The Armenian population dreamed of being able to realize their rights and being able to choose to be independent. Their will was instead responded with attacks and aggressions. On the day of the referendum, Stepanakert and other Armenian settlements were under constant bombardment, but the determination of the population was so great that nothing could stop the voters. According to data provided by the authorities, ten people were killed and eleven civilians were injured. In fact, the report of two dozen international observers following the referendum stated that the referendum was held “under conditions of armed aggression” by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

Note that the Azerbaijani population of Nagorno Karabakh refused to participate in the referendum, even if the electoral commission had created the necessary conditions for the conduct of the referendum throughout the territory of the republic, including their settlements. In those years the Azeris living in Artsakh made up about twenty percent of the population and did not participate in the referendum on the orders of Baku.

Back in 1991, in the midst of the horror and hatred promoted by the Azerbaijani authorities, the people of Nagorno Karabakh did not hesitate to say yes to independence. For thirty long and uncertain years, the people of this unrecognized republic waited their turn to be able to be free and independent. Thirty years after this referendum, the international community continues to remain impassive and mute. Indifference that is perceived as an insult to humanity, felt particularly strongly exactly one year ago, when Azerbaijan unleashed the war by attacking the entire territory of Nagorno Karabakh. The Azerbaijani authorities spared nothing: scenes of violence, war crimes, use of prohibited weapons, acts of vandalism. The peace treaty signed on November 9 ended the 44-day war won by Azerbaijan in the first place thanks to the military support of Turkey and the involvement of foreign terrorists.

The war is over but not in the memories of the Armenian population. It had a dramatic impact on the physical, social and emotional well-being of the inhabitants but has not taken away the hope of a brighter future, when their undeniable right to self-determination will finally be recognized. When the dust of indifference is blown away, hope always remains and it is possible to understand its true essence only when one decides to act.

* Professor of Italian at the Brusov University of Yerevan and at the American University in Armenia, he collaborates for some Armenian and Italian newspapers