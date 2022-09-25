Nahiony Reyes takes to the streets in support of Abel Martínez

the communicator Nahiony Reyeswife of the presidential candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) Abel Martinezled a massive act in the auditorium of the Mauricio Báez Club, along with hundreds of women who support Martínez’s aspirations.

Nahiony highlighted the importance and value of women’s empowerment in our society, stating that “we are not going to underestimate our capacity; We have the power to go as far as we want with conviction, no matter what the scenario, because we women are beings who make magic out of love, out of will, moved by our families.”

“I have faith in the future; here I see several generations that have an impact on society and you cannot turn your backs; That is why it is necessary for women to have a massive activism at the polls on October 16 because the victory that we will achieve for Abel will be a test of what is coming in 2024, it will be historic in the panorama of modern politics of the Dominican Republic,” he said.

Nahiony assured that Abel Martinezis a proven politician, with more than half his life dedicated to public service “so, from my heart, I ask you to take on this project as yours because Abel does not know how to fail, Abel has not been bad and Abel would never play with the hope and dreams of each of you.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/09/23/a-group-of-people-posing-in-front-of-a-crowd-of-people-c68ee16c.jpg Nahiony Reyes with women in an act of support for her husband, Abel Martínez. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Also speaking at the activity were Nurys Tamayo, president of the Santiago Rodríguez intermediate committee of Villa Juana, representing constituency #3; Kenya Jiménez, general coordinator of the Abel 24 Women’s Project in district #2; Verenice Páez, president of the intermediate committee April 24 C, of ​​constituency #1 and Charinée Ovalles, member of the Central Committee, national coordinator for Women, Abel 24 project.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/09/23/a-photo-of-a-group-of-people-posing-for-a-photo-afcda39d.jpg Nahiony Reyes in an act of support for the candidacy of Abel Martínez. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Dozens of presidents of intermediate and grassroots committees attended, along with hundreds of women leaders and community leaders from all over the National District.