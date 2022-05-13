Nahuel Guzmán complains about arbitration against Cruz Azul

The UANL Tigers They got a win in the first leg of the Quarterfinals in the Liga MX Clausura 2022 Playoffs before the machine Blue Cross at the Azteca Stadium with a score of 0-1, a victory that was ‘costly’ for the felines, as they lost Uruguayan Nicolás López and his technical director by expulsion, Michael Herrera.

At the end of the game, the goalkeeper of the Tigres, Nahual Guzmán, showed his annoyance at the work done by the central referee, Fernando Hernández, assuring that his work had been “uneven” in the game, for which he asked that they unify criteria.

Guzmán was referring to the play in which Christian Tabó kicked Juan Pablo Vigón in the ear, a play that was not judged with a red card, as he did in the action where Diente López hit Luis Abram.

“I don’t know if it’s expulsion or not, the Cruz Azul player was injured, but we have to try to unify criteria. The first time it seems to me that 9 minutes are played in the entire championship,” Nahuel Guzmán told TUDN .

Regarding the match, Patón highlighted the importance of coming out with an advantage on the scoreboard, assuring that Cruz Azul is an extremely difficult and dangerous team on the counterattack, so they will take great care in these details for the Vuelta.

“We got a good result, especially because of how the game went. In the first half we were superior, I don’t know if with so much depth, but with control of the ball, we handled the game with ease, trying to be attentive to the counterattacks, they have very good players from the middle of the field forward and very tough from the middle of the field to the back”, he mentioned.

For the Vuelta in Nuevo León, Tigres will not be able to count on Diente López and Florian Thauvin (Injury), in addition to having in doubt the Venezuelan Jeferson Soteldo, absences that are not a pretext to close the tie in their favor, assured Patón.

“We have players to replace who are prepared and were waiting for this type of match with the same confidence and concentration and the same enthusiasm,” he said.

