Nahuel Guzmán’s scolding after the elimination of Tigres vs León

At opening 2021 Tigres reached the semifinals, where they fell on the hour at the León stadium, so the goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman He showed his frustration in the locker room complaining to his teammates.

In the video that was published in the Canal Plus documentary about Florian Thauvincalled ‘The Expatriate‘, the Argentine goalkeeper is seen asking his teammates that he is tired of telling them not to get into the goal when the rival attacks.

“We didn’t play the best game, but there is one detail that I always tell you: do not get into the arch anymore when the rivals arrive, or if they get involved, take it out. Mark the forwards and serve us, because I’m tired of saying it. El Flaco does it a lot of times, they get into the goal, they go on to mark the striker. Ormeño scored us a goal like that, don’t get into the goal anymore, let me save it, let Miguel save it, let the goalkeeper save it”, he said.

“Don’t get into the goal anymore and if they’re going to get involved, fuck her outbecause they score a goal for us under the goal, so don’t go into the goal anymore and mark those who have to score a goal, please, I ask you”.

That game in Nou Camp, Angel Mena scored the second and the pass to the Final at minute 84, a goal that the Ecuadorian scored practically on the line and is preceded by a ball that had to be rejected by the Paton with the body with two defenders behind him, at the goal line.

“Everything else, I am very grateful, even though we were left out, but I got tired of saying it: don’t get in the goal. It is done, get the urge with whatever, but that’s it. It’s no use anymore. Let’s fight what we want, download it on networks, whatever you want, it’s no use, “she added.