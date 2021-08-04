Nail art, the trendiest manicures for tanned hands

With hands that take color, thanks to the gilding of the sun, nail art has a whole other taste. The nude shades, which in winter may seem pale, make her the queen in summer manicures, taking advantage of the contrast with the finally amber skin. But in addition to rules that are valid every year, one must consider the fresh seasonal trends: nails, for the summer of 2021, are more witty and cheerful than ever. So here are the most popular trends for well-groomed, bright hands, in perfect combination with tanning and all outfits. Of course, also taking inspiration from the stars.

Colorful French

It is one of the most glanced fashions on the hands of divas and girls next door. The French manicure, which alternates periods of success with temporary moments of oblivion, reinvents itself with a pop vein that makes it immediately current: the lunettes usually dyed white they light up with fluorescent notes, highlighter, it does not matter whether the nail has an oval or square shape. Megan Fox has adopted the trend with a different shade on each finger and the color applied on rather wide and arched bands. The French revisited in a colorful version works very well even with lines just mentioned, which stand out on the almost transparent base.

French Outline

Always on the French theme but in a key if possible even more contemporary, a trend has been strongly affirmed in recent months, in nail art and then on the web: that of the outline that, maintaining the idea of a nude surface with the upper part of the nail in contrast, adds an intermediate colored line, parallel to the bezel, leaving a blank space between one and the other. Free rein to the imagination for this manicure with a graphic effect, where the strip without color can be more or less thin and of different shape according to the nail. Lines can be multicolor.

With drawings

The queen of influencers has accustomed us from the dawn of spring to a baby fashion, which returns as child and playful as in the nineties, from the accumulation of charm and beads to the chain for the smartphone, up to nails rich in decorations and drawings, abstract or with flowers and fruit for a candy effect. To repilicare a manicure in Chiara Ferragni style, you can use some holographic strips to be applied on permanent enamel, thus obtaining changing reflections of disco atmosphere.

Colorful or iridescent, the nail polishes for summer manicure

To make manicures for the summer, which are intone with the tan and stand out, you need as always excellent bases and equally valid top coat. In the middle, the nails become full color, from pastel shades in the palette of blue and green, to pinkish and coral. With monochrome hands alternate fingers different from each other in the rainbow version, fluorescent, French holographic applications with lunettes no longer white but contrasting. Nail art has never been so cheerful.

(Photo Courtesy by ©OPI)





Seventies

In the vein of graphic lines that, transversal, give unprecedented inclinations to the nails also include multiple multicolor lines: the bi or three-dimensional effect is guaranteed, in a love for volumes dear to the 70’s. If you like them geometries, the diagonals can be transformed into vichy squares or pol dot motifs, on all fingers or on one hand.

rainbow

If the hand of the Instagram post is that of Camilla Cabello, the author of her nail art is a curator of beauty looks of the stars: Tom Bachik signs the manicure of Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Margot Robbie. His works are to be “spyed” for decidedly up-to-date nails. This summer, the color rule undoubtedly wins over neutral, metallic or satin shades. Not only that: each nail you want different from the other in a rainbow effect, to be declined also with rainbows and clouds drawn here and there. Like having the sky between your fingers. And those who think it is a fashion a little too young just have to be inspired by Carla Bruni, who to pay tribute to Italy, supporting our national team at the European Football Championships, sported a tricolor manicure at the Cannes Film Festival.

Babyboomer

Another “rejuvenated” version of the classic French manicure: the tones remain those of nude and from pink we switch to whiteco at the top of the nail. The main difference between babyboomer and French, however, is that in the former there is no clear and graphic demarcation. On the contrary, the strong point of this nail art is the gradient. It is not surprising that it is back in fashion along with other motifs such as, on clothes, tie-dye, in which the color loses its compactness and “shatters” in areas.