Nail art trend summer-autumn 2021: the fuchsia manicure the rainbow one by Megan Fox

In this summer-autumn 2021 many are trendy Nail art and in particular you can opt for the one sported lately by Chiara Ferragni. The latter has made a manicure of pink color really very original, so it can be copied immediately. Ferragni has published the photo with her new Nail art on Instagram and of course it also got a lot of likes in a few minutes.

Trends nail art summer-autumn 2021

Chiara Ferragni applied on the Nails a base of semi-permanent enamel of fuchsia color. Then the latter was embellished with some holographic strips: these were glued to the nails vertically. The final result almost resembles a painting, for a very particular style. The influencer very often wears clothing or bags of fuchsia shades: this nuance is perfect to give a very fresh look, cheeky and feminine at the same time, so here is the reason for his choice.

Curiosities and tips

For those who do not know, fuchsia comes from the mix of blue and red, so it is also very easy to create. This shade turns out to be very bright and strong, so it is indicated for self-confident and very ambitious women; instead it is not suitable for shy and introverted ones. the Nail art di Chiara can also be easily made at home, but always choosing suitable products, for a much more lasting work. It should be remembered that instead of using a semi-permanent enamel you can very well use the classic ones, for a final result that is always perfect. This type of manicure can be combined with any type of outfit, so as never to go unnoticed.

Megan Fox’s rainbow manicure

Megan Fox also renews her Nail art and lately he has made a manicurist rainbow really very original. The actress opted for the version Rainbow of the classic french manicure and the end result is wonderful. Megan sports very long and square-shaped nails, obviously the latter are trendy in this period. More precisely, the base turns out to be bare pink, and the ends are multicolored. In addition, to obtain a glossy finish, the actress applied a layer of transparent top coat on the nails. The most suitable time to choose new ones manicurist it has finally arrived, to have a whole new look in summer-autumn 2021.

