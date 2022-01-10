Nail art winter 2022, Kendall Jenner’s animalier manicure and aurora nails

Kendall Jenner has a minimalist style, but also very glamorous and loves everything that turns out to be clean and linear. Also with regard to the nail art always follows this style. The supermodel recently sported a manicure animalier really very modern and elegant and therefore it is immediately to be discovered.

Winter 2022 nail art trends

Kendall Jenner’s nails turn out to be medium-long and very tapered. The model opted for the american manicure and more precisely it is the more sober version of the classic French manicure. On Kendall’s nails, the famous nail artist Lisa Kon made animalier tortoiseshell and this is truly irresistible.

The latter is much more discreet than zebra or leopard and all this thanks to the more natural shades that are perfectly blended with each other. The decoration is present only on the tips, for a more original final result. For the rest of the nails, the supermodel opted for a very natural milky nude, for an extremely chic style. Perfectly mixing brown, black, sand and dark beige is really very difficult and therefore it is always better to rely on professionals in the sector.

Winter 2022 manicure news

In the coming months, the nail art galaxy. The manicure in question takes inspiration from the colors of the galaxy and the sky. To make this nail art you need a clear base and a dark blue nail polish for the first layer. For the second, metallic colors are indispensable, such as blue, gold and green.

There geode nail art is inspired by semi-precious stones with all its nuances. To create the geode manicure you have to choose your favorite stone and check its shades. At this point you have to take the basic colors and obviously the glitter glazes are also included. Then with a brush you can create the shape of the geode on the nails.

More nail art winter 2022

The aurora nails are loved by many women: on this manicure there are iridescent and bright shades. Instead the nails Ocean they remember all the colors of the water and in this case you need a lot of imagination. It should be remembered that for this one nail art nails must be very long. On the nails desert you can reproduce the colors, shapes and plants of the Californian desert, for a glamorous style.