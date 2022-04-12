Nail decoration: the ‘mirror effect’ that Zendaya uses Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya She is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood not only for his talent but for his style to dress.

She has been characterized by looking very elegant at all the places where she attends and using the latest trends in fashion.

The appearance of your physique is key to attract the attention of your followers but also the accessories and the decoration on your nails.

This is how he showed it at the Oscar gala with a look from the Maison Valentino and a striking manicure that earned all eyes.

Do you want to know which one? We tell you.

Nail decoration: the ‘mirror effect’ that Zendaya uses

The manicure which is now being a trend thanks to the fact that Zendaya he used it for the Oscar Awards gala is his ‘mirror effect’.

For this event, the actress decided to wear a white crop top shirt with a long silver mermaid-style skirt from the renowned brand Valentino.

It should be noted that she became the image of this brand for the new Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collection.

Zendaya She decided to accompany her look with small earrings that matched a necklace and, accompanied by bracelets on both arms.

What caught the attention of the attendees and many of his followers is the style that Zendaya had in the decoration of your nails.

A trend that uses mirror effect and that the actress chose out with a silver color to match her wardrobe.

This is a new style that not only Zendaya It has started to use but many stars like Demi Singleton and young people all over the world.

