Nail polish: Turquoise blue is the favorite of Fall 2022

It is not a mere coincidence: Turquoise is a tone that makes us feel good and that has historically been associated with a relaxing and calm energy, appropriate for the summer season.

‘It’s refreshing, but daring,’ says the New York nail artist Mo Qin, whose client list includes Ashley Graham and Jodie Turner-Smith. She tells us about this universally flattering shade: ‘It reminds me of a translucent ocean,’ she reveals.

As for the harmony with the wardrobe, I love how it looks with the black leather, rusty browns, earthy yellows and when combined with some more daring sparkle, like the fuchsia pink or avocado green.

In recent weeks, it has served as a nice touch of color for the warmer months, and have received good reviews from friends and strangers.

Another reason why I love it? When I walk around New York and my neighborhood in Brooklyn, I love how my nails match turquoise blue copper patina which is seen in the old buildings built before the war.

How to combine your nails according to the complementary color of your clothes

This technique, so popular back there at the end of the first decade of the 2000scome back strong. It was the era of color-block in that famous combination turquoise blue and coral. However, if we learned anything, it was that looking for the complementary color could be a good thing not only with a top and a skirt.

In this opportunity, it is worth applying the rule of complementary colors. To do this, simply go to any search engine and look at a chromatic circle or colorimetry circle. The technique is very simple: Select the nail shade of your choice, in this case turquoise blue, and literally move your fingers to the opposite end of the circle.

In this way you will be able to create a direct contrast on what you carry in your hands. In this same example, with your turquoise nails you could turn to an ocher long sleeve sweater from Bottega Veneta and see how your polish will do all the work.