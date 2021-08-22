nail trends to copy to the stars

The manicures of Summer 2021 were dominated by bright colors, mixed together in an original and absolutely pop way. from the French manicure in all its forms (from jelly to reverse) and from the latest generation stickers, which transform even the most basic nail polish into simple moves. Pastel colors, glitter and shaded effects were then joined by rather classic and elegant styles, even by neutral colors or non-colors, which perfectly match tanned skin, suitable for those looking for a more discreet look.

The most widespread form was certainly the squoval, that is square but with rounded corners without making it too elongated or pointed, ideal for medium-long nails, but also short and very short nails have experienced a golden season. Now that we’ve done a quick review of what’s cool and what’s not about manicure, here the stars to take inspiration from to bring all the seasonal trends to your nails: obviously the celebs, both Italian and international.

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel Gigi Hadid on the occasion of her friend Leah McCarthy’s birthday she had the Japanese nail artist Mei Kawajiri create a reverse French manicure in shades of yellow and orange inspired by the world of candy. Really super summer.

Myss Keta

The most mysterious of Italian singers chooses Isabella Franchi, former creator of the Ferragnez nails, for a riot of iridescent pastel colors, obviously glittered, in pure mermaidcore style.

Jennifer Lopez

Jlo as always, she relies on Tom Bachik, a real artist of nude nails. For this summer the singer has chosen a milky white and sheer, which perfectly enhances her golden complexion: the perfect inspiration to reproduce at home.

Rita Ora

A totally different mood for Rita Ora, who loves to experiment and dares with nails. Her latest nail art is signed by Britney Tokyo and features some sort of different french on each nail, between cow effect, smiles and light blue, all embellished with stickers and micro-designs: a real work of art.

Chiara Ferragni

Chiara Ferragni it is now in all respects a reference point in terms of nails, which she loves to change often, always amazing with new styles and colors. One of the coolest manicures you’ve ever sported? Definitely that fuchsia with simple, highly polished and iridescent graphic details.

Megan Fox

A style certainly not for everyone, but perfect for those who want hands absolutely protagonists: let’s talk about the colorful French manicure of the wonderful Megan Fox, enhanced by very long and square nails. On each nail, a vibrant shade: to try!

Hailey Bieber



Hailey Bieber shows us, instead, how the monochrome can be fun and summery: this August, the supermodel chose to wear the intense candy pink, hyper-feminine and very elegant.

