Nails at Coachella 2022: the trends we saw at the music festival

The Nails at Coachella 2022 They have been anything but simple. And it is that this music and arts festival was highly anticipated after having been postponed for two years due to the pandemic, and it is very likely that this is the reason why today the celebrities They show their best looks after confinement, not only in their outfit and hair, but also in their manicure!

in honor of those nail art spectacular of the celebrities that we have seen around social networks, today we choose the coolest that we have seen in Coachella 2022, that will conquer you so much that you will want to take them to your next musical events! Read on and take screenshots of your favorites.

Shiny nails

Vanessa Hudgens hands stole the looks in Coachella 2022 and it was not for less, since he wore the most striking, trendy and cool combination of the moment: pink and green in the nails. But don’t think he used just any polish; if we pay attention, we can see that it has a brilliant effect that he could have achieved with foil holographic colors or powder. Their nail artist has not revealed the mystery yet, but the inspiration is on the table.

With a rounded edge, the singer showed off the festival mani of the moment. Instagram @vanessahudgens

pastel nails

Alessandra Ambrosio takes the award for beauty look coolest of Coachella 2022since she wore pink lights as hair extensions, a Euphoria-type eyeliner and, as if that were not enough, the most beautiful manicure hot of spring: tie dye nails. The model opted to wear the effect in pastel colors of the season that are the most successful for a festival and for the hot season, don’t you think?

We open debate: are you team Vanessa with neon nails or Alessandra with pastel nails? Instagram @alessandraambrosio

Milky nails

Although you are nails They are simple, they are not simple or boring at all. They declare themselves as one of the most elegant and strong trends of 2022since it is a transparent white color that is applied with several layers to give a milky, but not completely white and solid. In Glamor we are fans of this style and apparently Anitta too, since you can see that her nails in Coachella 2022 they have this effect.