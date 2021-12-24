Nails for Christmas and New Year: four irresistible trends to try during the holidays

«Shines!»: This is the imperative of the manicure for Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022. The new seasonal nail polish collections tell us this, especially the limited editions designed for the holidays, and this is confirmed by Instagram, where the themed hashtags “Christmas nails” and “festive nails” are no longer they count more.

To win over any other color, they are gold, silver and red, great classics of the period, which after having been replaced for a few seasons by alternative shades, such as deep blues, burgundy and rouge noir, once again take possession of the party podium. Inevitable in a historical moment like the present: make-up is not only used to look more beautiful, but it becomes a tool to celebrate a new season of rebirth.

Gold and glitter, for nails in full light

The absolute protagonist on the hands of the holidays is gold, in all its forms, even if it is the one combined with glitter that conquers everyone, including celebs. Chiara Ferragni, for example, she recently sported champagne-colored nails, embellished with very fine micro glitter.

This is the semi-permanent SP322 Sweet & Spicy, signed PassioneUnnail. The holographic glitters that enrich this nuance, very bright in natural light, reveal a reflective stroboscopic effect when exposed to flash and neon light, which gives the manicure a fun and original twist, while remaining extremely chic. Nothing better, to shine like a star.

The glitter manicure proposed by Passion Nails for the 2021 holidays.

Gold colored nails for Christmas and New Year are also popular on the web. He proposes, for example, Betina Goldstein, among the most popular manicurists in Hollywood.

Gold can also be used to make an alternative French, should the classic application result too much, or combined with black. An idea? Create a glittery French and then apply stickers in the shape of stars on top, fun alternative for very young girls. as does manicurist Michelle Humphrey.

All the beauty of manicure silver

If gold is not in your strings, go for silver, another timeless classic ideal for those who prefer cold tones. Goldstein, for example, recently made a super sparkly manicure for Mariah Carey: three nails in total silver and two butterflies on the ring finger and little finger, always in the same glitter tone. A painstaking work, not all, but the result, for those who love the genre, is really impressive.

Red nails: from Chanel to the stars, the charm of a timeless color

Under the holidays, obviously, the Red. A color that this year is really depopulating, from the lips, lacquered in hot tones and ultra-resistant textures, to the nails. It proposes, for example, Chanel, in its Holiday Collection N ° 5, which pays homage to the perfume of the same name in the hundred years since its birth. The new red of Le Vernis is 913 Rouge Intemporel, a vibrant and irresistible tone, in the name of the most classic of the classics.

Nail art, child’s play

They resist, like every Christmas, even the funniest nailart, especially loved by the very young. Snow-covered fir trees, candy cane, Santa hats and other themed decorations they exploit the surface of the nail as if it were a canvas, and the results are often truly impressive. If dexterity is not your strong point, it is better to fly low and use stamps, mini stamps that are soaked in nail polish and then transfer the decoration onto the nail, or rely on expert hands. For a flawless, Christmas-proof result.