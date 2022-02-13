Nainggolan: “Count very strong, Spalletti a real man. Away from Rome? That’s why at Inter “

Radja Nainggolan, former Inter midfielder today in Antwerp, gave an interview to the microphones of the Twitch channel OCW Sport. These are his words.

LA JUVE – I said I wouldn’t go there, when I was in Rome she knocked but I didn’t: I don’t hate her, unlike what they write. I like to win against the strongest, this is my challenge.

GOODBYE TO ROME – I was in Rome, we made the Champions League semifinal. I felt that Monchi loved me. I was on vacation, calls were also coming from Turkey: Rome had given mandates to some prosecutors to sell me to those who brought more money. I decided where to go and I chose Inter with Spalletti.

RETURN TO ROME – I’d walk back tomorrow, but love affairs that have ended well can be destroyed. If I go back today and the results remain what they are, I pay like the whole team and I would ruin the good relationship that exists today.

THE MILAN DERBY – They are all friends in quotes, it is not a friendly match but a game that you can hear, but in Rome if you win or lose it is life or death: for ten days they will break your balls. In Milan you lose the derby and the next day you take a walk in the center and nothing happens.

